Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)

Operatives of the Department of the State Services have arrested the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero.

According to reports, Ajaero was arrested on Monday morning at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on his way to the United Kingdom for an official assignment.

The NLC president was billed to attend the Trade Union Congress conference in London, which begins today.