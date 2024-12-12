Dapper Music responds to Shallipopi, Muyeez allegations

In the wake of explosive accusations by artists Shallipopi and Muyeez, Dapper Music & Entertainment has issued a comprehensive press release to BusinessDay refuting the claims and shedding light on its business practices. The label emphasized its commitment to transparency, fairness, and artist development, while also highlighting the financial realities of the music industry in Nigeria.

The statement, titled “Addressing Recent Allegations with Transparency and Integrity,” directly addressed the artists’ concerns. Regarding Shallipopi’s claims of a “forever deal,” Dapper Music clarified, “We do not have any agreements with Mr. Crown Uzama that tie the artist’s future earnings to our business indefinitely. Our contracts solely relate to recordings and opportunities worked on and provided by our team within the contract term, which is common practice in the recording industry.”

The label also refuted allegations of financial opacity, stating, “We have provided all parties with full accounting via our accounting system. We are surprised by Mr. Crown Uzama’s false claims, especially as we are currently cooperating fully with the auditors he has engaged.”

Addressing Muyeez’s claim of being a minor at the time of signing, Dapper Music asserted, “It is completely false that Moshood Abdulmuiz p/k/a Muyeez signed a contract with us as a minor. On the contrary, his Guardian and Father namely, Moshood Basheer specifically signed the said contracts on his behalf with witnesses at the signing ceremony.”

Dapper Music positioned the accusations as “premeditated, false, calculated and sponsored attacks against us by proxies as a result of our growth and success as a company.” The label expressed its intent to “seek redress in a court of competent jurisdiction” against those responsible for the alleged smear campaign.

Beyond addressing specific allegations, the press release provided insights into the label’s operations and the broader industry landscape. Dapper Music emphasized the significant investments it makes in artist development, highlighting the challenges of recouping those investments in a market with “lower royalty payouts compared to other regions.”

The label defended its 30 percent management commission, stating that it was “willingly agreed to” by artists and reflects the substantial resources dedicated to launching and sustaining careers. Dapper Music also underscored its commitment to ongoing artist support, citing Shallipopi’s opportunity to “review and renegotiate the terms with full legal representation” after the success of his first album.

In a direct appeal to its supporters, Dapper Music expressed gratitude to fans and investors, stating, “To the fans who buy tickets, stream songs, and share music, thank you for believing in the power of creativity. You enable outfits like Dapper Music & Entertainment to take risks on emerging talent in a non-discriminatory manner and irrespective of the condition we meet them. To the businessmen who venture into this unpredictable industry, your belief is the backbone of our resilience.”

The label reaffirmed its commitment to the industry, stating, “We at Dapper Music & Entertainment remain committed to supporting talent, fostering creativity, and sharing the beauty of music. For this industry to thrive, there must be balance—a recognition of effort, respect for partnership, and understanding of mutual responsibility.”

Dapper Music expressed disappointment at the accusations, emphasising the collaborative nature of the music business and the mutual responsibilities involved. The label reaffirmed its dedication to “supporting talent, fostering creativity, and sharing the beauty of music,” while calling for a balanced industry that recognizes the efforts and investments of all stakeholders.

The ongoing dispute between Dapper Music and its former artists underscores the complex dynamics between labels and creators in the music industry. As both sides present their perspectives, the situation highlights the importance of clear communication, transparency, and fair agreements to ensure a healthy and sustainable ecosystem.

