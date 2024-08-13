Dangote refinery denies fixing petrol price at N600/litre

Dangote Refinery has denied fixing the petrol price at N600 per litre as claimed by marketers in the early hours of Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

In a statement seen by BusinessDay, Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of the company, said that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) is not our business partner yet and can’t speak for the refinery.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to headlines announcing “Marketers Project N600/litre for Dangote Petrol” published in Punch Newspapers on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

“We would like to clarify that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) is not our business partner yet.

“We have never discussed price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) with them, and they have no mandate or authority to speak for us, either for good or with hidden transcript.”

Dangote Refinery has urged the public to desist from such speculative announcements.

“We have our official channels through which we make our views known to our stakeholders,” the statement read.