Buni approved N70,000 minimum wage

Mai Mala Buni, the Executive Governor of Yobe State, has approved the payment of N70, 000 minimum wage to state civil servants with effect from December 2024.

This is contained in a memo signed by His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni , following recommendations by the committee on Minimum wage constituted by the state government.

The committee had recommended for a reconciliation of local government finances to ensure a hitch free transition process of the local government councils from the existing salary structure to the new minimum wage.

The reconciliation process which is nearing completion is expected to be concluded soon for approval, and quick enrolment of the local government employees into the new minimum wage salary structure.

The Government expects civil servants in the state to reciprocate the gesture by putting in their best to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

