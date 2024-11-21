Borno doctors set to earns same salary as FG staff, as Zulum approves pay rise

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has stated that the state would not give up on the war on terrorism.

Babagana Umara Zulum, the Borno State Governor, has approved a pay rise for medical doctors working in the state civil service to earn the same as their colleagues at the federal level.

Zulum announced the approval on Wednesday while delivering his address at the 65th National Council on Health meeting hosted for the second time by Borno State with the theme, “Aceleating Pathway to Universal Health Coverage Strategies for 2030.” held at Maiduguri.

He directed the state head of service and the commissioner of health to liaise with the relevant federal government agency to bridge gaps in payment between medical doctors working for the state and those with the federal government.

Zulum ordered that the pay rise be implemented from the 1st of December 2024. “Link up with the relevant federal government agency and ensure there is no disparity between salaries of the federal government workers and those working with the state government.

“As of December 1, medical doctors working with Borno State government will receive the same salary as those working with the federal government,” he directed.

Zulum further revealed that Borno has since complied with the Abuja Declaration, which requires every state of the federation to allocate at least 15% of its annual budget to health care.

“I am proud to share that Borno State has taken significant steps towards meeting the Abuja Declaration. In our recent budget, we have prioritised health infrastructure, increased access to maternal and child health services, and allocated resources for critical disease control programmes,” the governor reiterated.

He recalled that the state government has paid for the residency allowance amounting to over N300m for doctors working with the state hospitals and over N100m to support the indigenes of Borno working with other health facilities across the country.

In their separate remarks, the minister of health, Professor Mohammed Ali Pate and his counterpart, the state minister, Iziaq Adekunle Salako, stressed the need for collaborative efforts to achieve universal health coverage by 2023.

Professor Pate also noted that President Tinubu is committed to upgrading the health infrastructure.

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is focused on revitalising the health sector to achieve Universal Health Coverage by 2030 through prioritising training and retraining, infrastructural upgrade and maternal health coverage,” Prof Pate said.

He disclosed that the ministry is looking forward to establishing monitoring of quality of care in public hospitals.

Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, World Health Organisation country Representative, highlighted Borno’s resilience in maintaining primary healthcare (PHC) services despite the challenges, which is considered a significant achievement.

The event was attendance includes heads of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Health, the 36 commissioners of health across the country, UN health agencies and development partners.

Also in attendance were senior government officials, including the Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr Salim Ibrahim Anas, Special Assistant to the President on Public Health, Uzu Rochas-Anwikah, permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Daju Kachollom, among other delegates.

