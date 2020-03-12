Bill setting HND as minimum qualification for president, govs enters second reading

A bill that would require a minimum educational qualification of Higher National Diploma or its equivalent as the educational qualification for anyone seeking to contest the office of the Nigerian President or state governors, has moved to the second reading in the upper chamber of Nigeria’s legislature.

The bill initiated by Senator Isfifanus Gyang, a member of the People’s Democratic Party from Plateau State, also prescribes National Diploma or its equivalent as the minimum qualification for federal and state lawmakers,

The bill seeks the alteration of section 65 (2) (a) of the Constitution which deals with the qualifications for intending members of the National Assembly

The current law, which the bill seeks to amend, reads, “A person shall be qualified for election under subsection (1) of this section if he has been educated up to at least School Certificate level or its equivalent.”

Section 65 (2) (a) has now been rephrased to read “if he has been educated to at least a National Diploma level or its equivalent.”