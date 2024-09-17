Aviation unions suspend planned airport protest 

The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has announced that the planned airport protest scheduled to be held on 18th September 2024 has been suspended.

The aviation unions across the country had earlier announced their intention to embark on a peaceful protest on September 18, 2024, to demand an end to the deduction of 50 per cent from the internally generated revenue (IGR) of various agencies in the industry.

In an earlier statement signed by the secretaries General of the unions, the protest which was supposed to take place across all airports nationwide, was in response to the failure of the Federal Government to exempt these agencies from the deductions.

However, in a letter signed by Olayinka Olu Abioye, general secretary of NAAPE, and addressed to members of the union on Tuesday, he stated that consequent upon information available to the association about the ongoing discussion by higher authorities over the continued deduction of 50 per cent by the Federal government, the planned protest has been suspended.

Abioye said the protest is suspended pending the outcome of the discussions which shall be communicated to everyone.