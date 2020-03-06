Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.
All 3 COVID-19 suspected cases in Lagos test negative, discharged

by

All the three COVID-19 suspected cases, travellers from France, England and China whose samples were collected on Thursday for analysis have tested negative and have been discharged, Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, has tweeted.

