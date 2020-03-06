All 3 COVID-19 suspected cases in Lagos test negative, discharged

Businessday Ng -
All the three COVID-19 suspected cases, travellers from France, England and China whose samples were collected on Thursday for analysis have tested negative and have been discharged, Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, has tweeted.
