Air Peace brings in second batch of FG’s medical supplies, Chinese personnel

The Federal Government has taken delivery of the second batch of medical supplies and personnel from China in the vigorous fight against the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic.

Nigeria’s biggest carrier, Air Peace delivered the supplies on Wednesday after a historical non-stop flight to the Chinese capital, Beijing.

The flight was operated by the airline’s Boeing B777-200 ER (P4 5-NBVE) in a non-stop 14 -hour service, which landed in Beijing, China at 14:18 pm local time on Tuesday and arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Wednesday after a 15- hour non-stop flight, touching down at the airport at 4:25 pm local time.

The Federal Government on April 5 delivered the first batch of medical supplies from Istanbul, Turkey, airlifted by Nigeria’s carrier Air Peace

Allen Onyema, chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Peace, described the flight as historical and commended the Federal Government for its commitment to protecting Nigerian citizens from the dreaded pandemic that is ravaging the world.