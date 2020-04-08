Air Peace brings in second batch of FG’s medical supplies, Chinese personnel

The Federal Government has taken delivery of the second batch of medical supplies and personnel from China in the vigorous fight against the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic.
Nigeria’s biggest carrier, Air Peace delivered the supplies on Wednesday after a historical non-stop flight to the Chinese capital, Beijing.
The flight was operated by the airline’s Boeing B777-200 ER (P4 5-NBVE) in a non-stop 14 -hour service, which landed in Beijing, China at 14:18 pm local time on Tuesday and arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Wednesday after a 15- hour non-stop flight, touching down at the airport at 4:25 pm local time.
The Federal Government on April 5 delivered the first batch of medical supplies from Istanbul, Turkey, airlifted by Nigeria’s carrier Air Peace
Allen Onyema, chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Peace, described the flight as historical and commended the Federal Government for its commitment to protecting Nigerian citizens from the dreaded pandemic that is ravaging the world.
Onyema also thanked the Federal Government for choosing an indigenous carrier to airlift the medical supplies from Turkey and China, observing that this is a huge encouragement to local airline operators and promotion of indigenous businesses, which create jobs for the teeming Nigerian youths.
“Another history was made yesterday, April 7, 2020 as Air Peace Boeing 777-200ER (P4 5-NBVE) landed in Beijing, China, 14:18pm, for the airlift of the federal government of Nigeria’s medical supplies for the fight against COVID-19.
”This is the first time a Nigerian airline would be doing a direct nonstop 14-hour flight to China. The aircraft operated another non-stop 15-hour fight to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. All six-man crew are Nigerians. May God Almighty be praised for everything. We are all one under one God. Congratulations Nigeria,” Onyema said.
