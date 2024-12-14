Why Ideye, Musa return to NPFL is a game-changer to Nigeria’s sports-economy

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) is going through a resurgent phase of recent with the return of more former foreign-based footballers to the local league.

Some days ago, Brown Ideye, a former Super Eagles striker was confirmed signing for Enyimba International Football Club of Aba on a short-term contract.

Ideye who last played in Kuwait, joins the nine-time Nigeria Premier Football League champions as a free agent. The 36-year-old football player is among a growing list of former Super Eagles stars, including Ahmed Musa, Godfrey Oboabona, and Shehu Abdullahi, who have made returns to the NPFL after years of playing abroad.

Before now many Nigerian footballers have the appetite of playing abroad even without considering plying their trade the domestic football topflight.

In 2022, not less than 725 Nigerian football players were involved in transfer market transactions worth about $104.2 million across the globe according to Africa Facts Zone report.

Nigeria by this record placed first in Africa and fifth in the world for football players’ export, while the local league was bleeding for lack of quality players.

The return of many ex-foreign-based footballers such as Sikiru Alimi,

Emmanuel Daniel, Godwin Obaje, Ifeanyi Anaemena, and Junior Lokosa, among others to the NPFL would definitely have several positive impacts on both the league and the economy of the country.

With the of many ex-foreign-based footballers to the NPFL, the quality of the local league will certainly be improved; because ex-foreign-based footballers who have played in top international leagues bring a wealth of experience and technical skills that can raise the overall standard of the league.

Besides, their presence will improve the level of competition, making matches more exciting for fans and more attractive to sponsors. In addition, these experienced players can also serve as mentors for younger Nigerian talents, helping them improve their game and professionalism.

Moreover, there will be increase in the fan interest as a result of the return of notable foreign players, especially those who were once prominent in the global football scene, such as Ideye and Musa will naturally attract fans back to the stadiums.

This will also lead more media attention regarding the coverage of these players, as many international media might take an interest in the return of such talents to the NPFL, and this will increase the visibility of the local league.

When this is achieved, obviously, there will be sponsorship and commercial growth, as big-name players often attract bigger sponsorship deals. Companies and brands are more likely to invest in the league if it features internationally recognized players, thereby increasing the overall revenue streams for clubs and the NPFL itself.

Invariably, this will in return boost the local economy because the influx of ex-foreign-based footballers would create new jobs, from hospitality services to transportation and security. Clubs will also need to invest in better facilities, which can stimulate the construction and services sectors.

Unarguably, this will spur clubs to improve their training facilities and stadiums to accommodate higher standards, further boosting local infrastructure development.

Above all, it is expected that this new trend of foreign-based footall players’ return to the NPFL will strengthen football development in Nigeria.

The return of ex-foreign footballers to the NPFL is certainly a game-changer. Not only will it elevate the quality of the league and attract more fans, but it will also boost Nigeria’s economy by generating increased commercial activity, job creation, and international visibility.

Nigeria, no doubt, has begun to borrow leaf from Argentina, and Brazil whose players often come back home to play.

Carlos Tevez, in January 2018, returned to his childhood club Boca Juniors for the third time after many years in Europe and China.

Ronaldinho, a Brazilian legend also returned to play in his home league with Flamengo, Atletico Mineiro and Fluminese, after his football journey abroad. Ronaldo de Lima, another football legend from Brazil also spent time with Corinthians in the domestic league before his retirement from the game.

