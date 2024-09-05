YOU Can Change 1,000 Lives This Year

Healthcare access is something those with money and means most times take for granted. It’s also something forever out of reach for millions of others. But why should you care about this specific issue right now?

The sad truth is that women suffer heavily more than men in this environment and women deserve the chance to take control of their health, well-being, and economic productivity. In the next 12 months, DoctorOnTap Foundation will be empowering 1,000 women to take back control of their health and wellbeing.

Searching for a creative solution

Juliet J. Ezeanyika, the Executive Director of the DoctorOnTap Foundation, is a passionate, easy going woman with a burning passion for creativity. She is a goal-driven and value oriented woman committed to changing the world for women in Africa particularly for the economically disadvantaged. Everything she does takes shape through the lens of healthcare, wellbeing, and overall quality of life. When she is not working tirelessly for others, you will find her caring for children, watching a good drama, and baking at home. But this is about so much more than a professional profile

— this is about improving the health of women across Africa.

Juliet is driven by a desire to make the world a better place for all starting with women. She is making it happen, one day at a time, by building something bigger than herself.

Creating the DoctorOnTap Foundation

Our mission is to close the gap in healthcare access by providing free and significantly subsidised healthcare services to economically disadvantaged African women. By doing this, we know we can finally start giving them the chance to thrive in every area of their lives.

Our philanthropic efforts cover care, health education, and everything else in between. We passionately believe that by educating African women on health, we can open their eyes to just how incredible their lives can become. By combining this with a proactive approach to free community healthcare, we know we can make a difference where others have failed for generations and it all starts by pinpointing those in greatest danger.

Reaching women in need

DoctorOnTap focuses on financially disadvantaged African women because they are the demographic most likely to need help. Sadly they are also the group least likely to be able to find it or afford it.

“I know that to make a difference you have to accept that you can only do so much by yourself. That’s why I want to use my position as Executive Director to champion the

free medical consultations we are offering for women. We will use them as the starting point for healthcare investigations and treatments for 1,000 women within the next 12 months. But everything starts with 100 incredible women in our first phase, and I want everyone to know why we’re doing this.”

The goal here is to get to work by offering the right expertise and interventions on the ground while also raising awareness in the media. Simple things like being able to check basic health markers and metrics will no longer be overlooked. More complex issues around chronic or acute conditions can be looked at in more detail as well. And the women themselves will feel like they finally have a voice that allows them to be heard in the world.

Time to turn up the volume

DoctorOnTap Foundation has a long-term vision centred around empowering an increasingly large number of women through accessible healthcare. Too long has healthcare been something that has only been available to those who are able to pay. We will help communities to help themselves as they strive to live longer, healthier, and happier lives on every possible level.

2024 marks the start of a journey that, while it is only just beginning, will soon change the lives of thousands of women from villages, towns, and communities who are often pushed to the margins of life.

Final thoughts

Juliet J. Ezeanyika’s passion can only take the DoctorOnTap Foundation so far, but you can also play a pivotal role in our success. Click here to dive deeper into our journey and learn more about how we are helping African women like never before.