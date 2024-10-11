University of Ottawa Announces $100,000 Scholarship Program for African Students

The University of Ottawa has unveiled a new scholarship program aimed at supporting African students pursuing English undergraduate studies. Starting in the fall of 2025, the four-year renewable entrance and excellence scholarships are valued at up to $100,000 and are available to newly admitted African students in select programs.

Eligible students can enroll in programs within the Telfer School of Management, engineering, science, health sciences, or social sciences, provided they meet the criteria.

To qualify, applicants must:

Be citizens of any African country,

Be newly admitted for the fall 2025 term in one of the eligible undergraduate programs offered in English,

Not enroll in the French immersion stream,

Possess a valid study permit at the start of classes,

Be enrolled full-time.

Depending on their academic performance, eligible students could receive an excellence scholarship of up to $100,000 or an entrance scholarship worth at least $60,000 over four years. This initiative is part of the University of Ottawa’s broader financial aid program, which offers over $117 million in scholarships and financial aid to international students.

The university is set to host virtual information sessions to guide prospective applicants through the application process. Registration and detailed information can be found on the university’s official website.

or contact

Collins Enwemasor at [email protected].

