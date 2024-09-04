Think Canada Education Fair Set to Empower Nigerian and Ghanaian Students with Exciting Opportunities to Study in Canada

Lagos and Abuja, Nigeria — The Think Canada Education Fair, a premier event for students interested in pursuing higher education in Canada, is set to take place at the Sheraton Hotel Ikeja in Lagos, Abuja Continental Hotel and Accra Continental Hotel. This fair offers a unique platform for students and parents to explore the vast educational opportunities available in Canada, engage directly with representatives from top Canadian institutions, and gain valuable insights into the application process. Participants at their latest initiative; Essay Competition, have the chance to share their unique perspectives, offer potential solutions and stand a chance to win up to $1500, scholarships among other exciting prizes from our partners including a free flight ticket to Canada.

Date and Venues:

Lagos: Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Sunday, 20 th October 2024

Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Sunday, 20 October 2024 Abuja: Abuja Continental Hotel, Wednesday, 23 rd October 2024

Abuja Continental Hotel, Wednesday, 23 October 2024 Accra: Best Western Premier Accra Airport Hotel, Saturday, 26th October 2024

Register Here – www.thinkcanadafair.com/

As one of the leading destinations for international students, Canada offers a world-class education system, a welcoming environment, and a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion. The Think Canada Education Fair is designed to bridge the gap between Canadian institutions and prospective students in Nigeria, helping them navigate the complexities of studying abroad and making informed decisions about their academic futures.

What to Expect at the Fair?

The Think Canada Education Fair will feature representatives from several renowned Canadian universities and colleges who will provide detailed information about their programs, admission requirements, scholarships, and campus life. Students will have the opportunity to engage in one-on-one discussions with these representatives, allowing them to ask specific questions and receive personalized advice tailored to their academic goals and interests.

In addition to meeting with institutional representatives, attendees can participate in a series of information sessions that cover essential topics such as:

– Study Permits and Visa Application Processes: Understanding the requirements and steps involved in obtaining a Canadian study permit and visa.

– Scholarship Opportunities: Information on various scholarships and financial aid options available to international students.

– Life in Canada: Insights into what it’s like to live and study in Canada, including tips on cultural adjustment, accommodation, and part-time work opportunities.

– Academic and Career Planning: Guidance on selecting the right program and institution based on students’ career aspirations and academic strengths.

Why Canada?

Canada is recognized globally for its high academic standards and quality of education. The country’s institutions consistently rank among the top in the world, offering programs that cater to a diverse range of interests and industries. Beyond academics, Canada is known for its safe, multicultural cities, offering international students a welcoming and inclusive environment in which to live and study.

Furthermore, Canada’s post-graduation work permit (PGWP) program allows international students to gain valuable work experience in Canada after completing their studies, providing a pathway to permanent residency for those who wish to stay and build their careers in the country.

Registration and Additional Information

Registration for the Think Canada Education Fair is free and open to all students, parents, and educators. Interested participants can register online through the official Think Canada Fair website – www.thinkcanadafair.com or on-site at the venues.

For more information about the fair, including a list of participating institutions and the full schedule of events, please visit www.thinkcanadafair.com

About Think Canada Fair

The Think Canada Fair is an annual event dedicated to promoting Canadian education to international students. It provides a platform for students to connect with Canadian institutions, gain insights into studying in Canada, and explore the various academic and career opportunities available. The fair is committed to helping students achieve their educational goals and make informed decisions about their futures.

Contact Information

For more information about the Think Canada Fair, please contact:

Eunice Baba

Event Coordinator

Think Canada Fair Organizing Committee

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +2349152371521

Website: https://thinkcanadafair.com