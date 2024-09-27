St Kitts and Nevis crowned World’s best Citizenship Programme by CBI Index

St. Kitts and Nevis has once again been named the world’s top Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme in the 2024 CBI Index. For the fourth consecutive year, the Federation outperformed 12 other countries, securing the highest rank with an impressive overall score of 84%.

The CBI Index, now nearing a decade of excellence, is a comprehensive ranking of operational Citizenship by Investment programmes.

Besides St. Kitts and Nevis, four other Caribbean countries secured position in the top five. Dominica secured second position with an overall score of 80%, followed by Grenada with 77 %, Saint Lucia with 74%, and Antigua and Barbuda at fourth position with 74% as well.

“The ‘Caribbean Five’ retain their leading rankings for the CBI Index 2024, once again reflecting a good balance processing efficiency, vetting and global mobility power,” CBI Index 2o24

Out of all, St. Kitts and Nevis received applaud for making historic changes to its CBI Programme over the years. The Index report added that the Federation’s consistent leadership in efficiency, processing and other integrity metrics makes it the best CBI option for High-Net-Worth-Individuals worldwide.

“In addition to recently passing the Citizenship by Investment Unit Act which establishes the CBI Unit as a corporate body, the CBI stalwart also established a new ‘Continuing International Due Diligence’ (CIDD) unit which will conduct ongoing vetting of CBI citizens residing in other countries in conjunction with international law enforcement to mitigate perceived risks associated with CBI,” CBI Index 2024.

The ranking of St Kitts and Nevis in the 2024 CBI Index showcased its proactive leadership, stability and reputation in the investment migration industry. The index marked the competitiveness and long-standing history of the St Kitts and Nevis’ CBI, providing a proper analysis to the investors especially from Nigeria about their investment.

As Nigeria navigates a complex socio-economic and political landscape, the investors can choose St Kitts and Nevis as a strategic Plan B for safeguarding their future over the years.

CBI Index 2024

In its eighth year, the CBI Index utilized its established nine-pillar approach to provide investors with a data-drive framework and measured the performance and appeal of global CBI Programmes.

This year, James McKay’s CBI Index research report focused on both the challenges and significant changes in the industry over the years, marking the importance of due diligence with the aspect of greater transparency.

The CBI Index noted, “As in the past, St Kitts and Nevis has taken a leadership role on regulatory matters and demonstrated a commitment to implementing MoA directives – a factor that played a part in regaining the top spot in this year’s index.”

With several timely and significant transitions, St Kitts and Nevis CBI positioned itself as the leader in the industry and remained unparalleled in terms of integrity, efficiency and value. To which the index noted that St Kitts and Nevis has been the most proactive CBI nation in the Caribbean when it comes to responding to security concerns raised by Western nations.

On the back of recent changes to professionalism the Programme, St Kitts and Nevis has continuously adapted its lauded CBI Programme. Launched in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis citizenship by investment program is the oldest of its kind. It was the first country to allow citizenship to foreign nationals in exchange for an investment.

The recognition in the CBI Index for the four consecutive year marked St Kitts and Nevis’ unwavering commitment to providing a world-class experience for investors and individuals seeking alternative citizenship.