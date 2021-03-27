How to make Mozambican style chicken

Ingredients
1 baby chicken butterflied
Marinate with the following ingredients:
1 tablespoon garlic
1 teaspoon red garlic masala
Lemon juice Olive oil
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon lemon pepper
½ teaspoons black pepper
2 teaspoons crushed red chillie
½ teaspoon arad (Turmeric
)½ teaspoon chillie powder
Crushed green chillie
How to make the sauce: Mix the following
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 tablespoons garlic butter
3 tablespoons Minnies Mozambican sauce
2 tablespoons Minnies Aged chillie sauce
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoon lime and coriander mayo
1 tablespoon crushed red chillies
1 teaspoon dried parsley
Boil sauce ingredient
Add cooked chicken on platter or foiled board pour sauce
Instructions
Marinate over night
Add Clarified butter to a flat non-stick pot cook chicken on high for 15 minutes till done brown well till charred