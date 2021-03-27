How to make Mozambican style chicken

Ingredients

1 baby chicken butterflied

Marinate with the following ingredients:

1 tablespoon garlic

1 teaspoon red garlic masala

Lemon juice Olive oil

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon lemon pepper

½ teaspoons black pepper

2 teaspoons crushed red chillie

½ teaspoon arad (Turmeric

)½ teaspoon chillie powder

Crushed green chillie

How to make the sauce: Mix the following

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoons garlic butter

3 tablespoons Minnies Mozambican sauce

2 tablespoons Minnies Aged chillie sauce

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoon lime and coriander mayo

1 tablespoon crushed red chillies

1 teaspoon dried parsley

Boil sauce ingredient

Add cooked chicken on platter or foiled board pour sauce

Instructions

Marinate over night

Add Clarified butter to a flat non-stick pot cook chicken on high for 15 minutes till done brown well till charred