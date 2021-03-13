Grilled Salmon With Thyme and Lemon

This quick and easy ​grilled salmon recipe is infused with the delicious combination of lemon and thyme. If so inclined, you can use fresh herbs instead of dried. This recipe works well on both salmon fillets and salmon steaks.

This is a classic way to season salmon and it will blend well with a side dishes inspired by many different cuisines. It allows the flavor of the salmon to shine. For an extra burst of flavor, squeeze fresh lemon juice on the salmon just as it comes off the grill.

Ingredients

4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon lemon zest

2 tablespoons olive oil (or avocado oil)

1 1/2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves, lightly chopped

1-2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon of sea salt

Optional: lemon wedges

Steps to Make It

Gather the ingredients.

If the salmon is frozen, allow it to defrost in the refrigerator.

Combine the lemon juice, lemon zest, oil, thyme, garlic, and salt in a large resealable bag. Add the salmon and turn the fillets or steaks to coat them evenly.

Seal the bag and refrigerate it for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Do not allow it to marinate any longer as the salmon can become mushy.

Preheat the grill for medium-high heat. Right before placing salmon on the grill, oil the grill grates well using large tongs, folded paper towels, and oil. Make several passes across the grates. This will help the fish from sticking and breaking apart.

Remove the salmon from the bag and place on the hot grill. Brush salmon with marinade from the ziptop bag only once, at the start. Grill the salmon for about 4 to 6 minutes per side.

Remove the salmon from the heat once the internal temperature of the fish reaches 145 F. The salmon should be light in color and flake easily through the thickest part.

Optionally, squeeze fresh lemon over each fillet right before you take it off the grill.

Serve and enjoy!