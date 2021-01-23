DIY Hot chocolate recipe

Place the milk of your choice in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Using milk instead of water, makes this hot chocolate extra creamy and flavorful. I prefer whole milk or 2% milk, but you can choose any milk that you choose (I’ve even used unsweetened almond milk).

Whisk in cocoa powder and sugar, and heat until warm.

Once the milk is warm, add chocolate chips, whisking until they melt into the milk.

Add a splash of vanilla extract.

Serve immediately, topped with your favorite garnishes: marshmallows, whipped cream, chopped chocolate, crushed candy canes or more.