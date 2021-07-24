Date Night in Accra at Bistro 22

Ghana is a beautiful West African country on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean. It’s an hour’s flight from Lagos and is a hub for innovation, tech, and art. Earlier this year Twitter announced that it will set up its first Africa base in Ghana, has generated fierce debate among Nigerian users on social media apps, and reignited the never-ending rivalry between the two countries, known colloquially as the ‘Jollof wars.’ I must say that Ghanaian Jollof is quite delicious, but this review isn’t about Ghanaian Jollof it’s about the wonderful restaurant Bistro 22.

I recently traveled to Ghana for a trip and one of the things I love about Ghana is the culinary scene. I definitely had a list of places I wanted to try so I was delighted when my friend Charles, took me on a date night to Bistro 22. which is located on 22 Ndabaningi Sithole Rd, Accra, in the residential area of Labone. It offers international culinary delights to the most discerning diners. The ambiance and causal setup is very cozy complemented by passionate staff lead by Chef Chady Hachem. The Ghana Tourism Authority named Bistro 22 the Restaurant of the Year 2016.

Charles Cameron, my friend, and date is a technology consultant working with one of the big 4 currently based in New Zealand.

It was a warm evening in Accra perfect and as I was getting ready I kept thinking that it was the perfect weather to sit outside. I had not anticipated the Accra traffic, so unfortunately I kept my date waiting for a few minutes. I was pleasantly surprised to see him sat outside. I absolutely love the outdoor setting at Bistro 22 because I felt transported into somewhere in the Mediterranean. It is amazing how a little creativity and decor can transform the feel of a place.

As soon as I sat down I immediately noticed the beautiful lighting outside which made for an even more warm touch. I was starving so I was glad to see bread and butter on the table.

Here’s a breakdown of what I had:

Lehle’s review

I ordered sparkling water to start and had the Zatar chicken which is basically roasted chicken thigh, creamy thyme, fries. I also had the grilled Octopus which was absolutely delicious. For some reason, my appetite is always limited when I travel, so I was delighted to pack some of my food when I was done. I absolutely loved the outdoor sitting area and found the service to be good. 3/5.

The waiters were kind and were knowledgeable about the menu.4/5 I’m sure that the fact that we went on a Tuesday helped. The indoors could use a slight refresh but I typically always choose to sit inside, weather permitting. My date was 10/5 🙂 and I had a great time and would 100 % recommend it to anyone visiting Accra.

Overall rating

4/5

Charles’ review

What I ate

Fried Brie bites

Beautifully crumbed and lightly fried with a wonderful blueberry chutney with a mild sweetness that complemented the strong flavor of the brie extremely well.

4.5/5

Grilled octopus and mashed potato

Two expertly grilled chunks of octopus on a bed of fluffy mashed potatoes spiced with a hint of paprika created a delicious combination of textures and flavors in the mouth.

4/5

Mushroom risotto

Rich and velvety risotto cooked to perfection with ample mushrooms, giving a feeling of otherworldly warmth and comfort.

4.5/5

What did you think of the service?

Was a Tuesday, so there were few diners outside,

which contributed to attentive service and doting waiters and waitresses.

4/5

What’s the interior like?

The inside of the restaurant is a little outdated and in need of a refresh but is kept clean.

2.5/5

What’s the exterior like?

The outside seating area has a combination of lounge seating and more formal dining tables, with well-placed lighting and a well ventilated and comfortable seating area.

4/5

How was the wine?

The Matua Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand was a full-bodied white wine with strong flavors of peach and apricot on the palate and notes of lemon and orange on the nose. A fantastic companion to the risotto and brie in equal measure.

5/5

How was your date?

Dressed impeccably with a smile and easy laughter to match. Great conversation and a joy to look at. Says something about Senegalese Jollof being the best but that can be easily overlooked J

Bistro 22 offers one of Accra’s best dining experiences in my opinion and I hope you get a chance to check it out at some point.