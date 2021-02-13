A New Hidden Star in the Lagos restaurant scene

Took a trip to the Observatory, a new hip restaurant, with a name befitting the restaurant’s ambience. Set In the same location as BLD, which shutdown for renovations a couple of years ago, the Observatory is fortunately nothing like its predecessor in design, ambience and most importantly its food.

Beneath the Observatory is a rustically decorated almost dive bar location, that signals an ode to Brooklyn. With a barbing station, a pool table and an ambience fit for the manliest of men, it’s no wonder it’s called, “Man Cave”

Designed as the name suggests after astrological Zodiac signs, the Observatory also infuses plant life in its décor to create an almost starry night outdoor feel, especially at nighttime. What makes the name even more relevant is the serenity and calm you feel on arrival, as though you can observe the hustle of Lagos without being a part of it.

Now to the most important part of any restaurant, the food!

To begin with we had something of their small plates’ menu, which looked like cute mini meat pies and tasted even better. This buttery “Smoked Tozo Pie” stuffed with mushroom, cheese and dried shredded was devilishly irresistible with every bite— we craved second and third helpings!

We were thankful the main menu had unique items; unlike the homogeneity we see with majority of Lagos restaurants. I tried two things from the Large plates section of the menu the Peking Duck and the roast lamb.

At first, I was skeptical about trying duck at a fairly new restaurant, but I took solace in knowing that the executive chef, Chef Obehi and her team are a formidable force in the kitchen and I wasn’t wrong. The Peking duck was caramelized creating a great crisping texture of the skin, perfectly complimented by the honey hoisin sauce which worked hand in hand to bring out the sweetness of the carrot mash. This dish had me shamelessly licking my fork in admiration.

Already stuffed and mildly impressed, my gluttonous self, ventured further into the menu and tried the spiced slow roast lamb. I was presented with a huge lamb shank, with a pleasing portion of heavenly creamy mashed potatoes. The taste resonated elements of the Korean culture which may have been as a result of the deep Korean soy based sauce which blended quite perfectly with the lamb which I believe was spiced with garlic, pepper and a special sauce which the chef refused to tell us about.

To top things off, the Observatory hosts a one of the best mixologists Lagos has to offer, curating gorgeous thirst-quenching cocktails. I’m yet to try any desserts, but I partly believe some part of me is saving that for a special day.

All in all, it is safe to say that out of all the restaurants great qualities— the creations that come out of its kitchen is by far the Observatory’s true star, which can be attributed to the culinary stylings of Chef Obehi. The Observatory is a Play Africa restaurant.