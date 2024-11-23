Workplace productivity: Experts outline benefits of nurturing employees’ physical wellness

L-R: Toni Adeyemi, senior special assistant to Lagos State Governor on Health; Laura Ade, chief operating officer of Redeemers' Health Village; Modupe Oyekunle, founder of Masterpiece Resource Development Centre (MRDC); Olubunmi Fabamwo, board of directors, MRDC, and Vandana Kaushal, founder, Salt Spa & Wellness Centre, at the 9th annual Entrepreneurs Conference and Trade Expo 2024, held in Lagos.

Experts have explained the benefits of prioritising the welfare of employees and ensuring physical wellness in the modern workplace.

Laura Ade, chief operations officer of Redeemers’ Health Village at Redemption City of God, Mowe, Ogun State, said during a panel discussion at the 2024 Masterpiece Resource Development Centre annual entrepreneurs’ conference and trade expo that nurturing employees’ physical wellbeing will help maximize productivity.

According to Ade, organisations need to create employee assistance programmes, provide an environment for team bonding, and provide regular employee checks: pre-employment and on-the-job, to ensure sustainable wellness of the workforce.

Explaining the role healthcare professionals and institutions can play in providing quality health services, Ade said affordable and accessible are keys to good community health.

She said the Redeemers’ Health Village emphasises preventive care and wellness and offers a range of affordable healthcare services from counselling to preventive health and treatment across several medical fields such as cardiology, oncology, endoscopy, obstetrics and gynaecology, family medicine, paediatrics, intensive care, radiology among other areas.

Ade urged individuals and organisations to take advantage of the cutting-edge medical facilities at the Redeemers’ Health Village.

Toni Adeyemi, senior special assistant to Lagos State Governor on public health, said the state government has made healthcare affordable through the state health insurance scheme.

Adeyemi said the health scheme was in addition to the state government upgrading the existing healthcare infrastructure in the state and building new ones especially primary healthcare centres across the state.

On her part, Kaushal Vandana, founder of Salt Spa and Wellness Centre, Lagos emphasised the importance of sleep to general wellness and productivity at work.

She urged people to get at least seven hours of sleep every night or nap in the afternoon to complement.

