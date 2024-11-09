Women as Catalysts: Harnessing economic power for change

In this powerful exchange, our founding editor, Lehlé Baldé, sits down with two transformative figures shaping the future of women’s equality and economic power in Africa—Blessing Omakwu and Uche Pedro.

Lehlé: Blessing and Uche! Your professional journeys have been remarkable, with Uche building BellaNaija into a leading digital media platform and Blessing driving women’s equality and social impact globally. Can you both share the key lessons you’ve learned along your respective paths to success?

Blessing Omakwu: A key lesson for me has been the importance of trusting my instincts. A mentor once told me, “Pay attention to your attention.” This means paying attention to the things that energize me, inspire me, and even those that frustrate me. This insight has been a guiding principle throughout my career.

Uche Pedro: Building BellaNaija has been an incredible journey. One of the most important lessons I’ve learned is the power of consistency and resilience. The digital landscape is constantly evolving, and staying relevant requires adaptability and a willingness to learn and grow. Additionally, surrounding myself with a solid team and fostering a collaborative environment has been instrumental in our success.

Lehlé: Breaking barriers and overcoming challenges are common themes in both of your careers. What were some of the significant obstacles you faced early on, and how did you navigate them?

Blessing: Early in my career, gaining access to the global development space was challenging. Despite my strong academic background and prestigious internships, securing a job was difficult. It was humbling, and my faith played a pivotal role during that period. I learned that what seemed like failure was God redirecting my path, and I’m grateful for those early challenges. More recently, I’ve faced hurdles as a Black, relatively young leader in predominantly white institutions. My community, including family, friends, and professional networks, has been crucial in navigating these challenges.

Uche: In the early days of BellaNaija, establishing credibility in a nascent digital media landscape was a significant challenge. Many people underestimate the potential of online platforms. We overcame this by consistently delivering high-quality content and engaging with our audience to build trust over time. Funding was also an obstacle, but we focused on organic growth in those initial years.

Lehlé: Uche, BellaNaija engages over 12 million Africans globally. How do you maintain this influence while growing the brand? And Blessing, how do you apply your global experience from the Gates Foundation to benefit local communities?

Uche: Staying connected to our audience is crucial. We actively listen to their feedback and create content that resonates with their interests. We also invest in understanding the evolving digital landscape and experimenting with new formats to reach wider audiences. Our growth is fueled by a commitment to providing valuable content that uplifts and inspires.

Blessing: At the Gates Foundation, I served as Deputy Director of Global Content and Campaigns, overseeing the Goalkeepers campaign dedicated to accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals. It was important to ensure that projects were led by local voices. One initiative I’m proud of is the Africa Moves Innovation campaign, a collaboration between the Gates Foundation and BellaNaija. It highlighted Africa not just as a center of global problems but as a source of innovation through storytelling. Ensuring that affected communities have a seat at the table remains essential in my work.

Lehlé: Women’s economic power is a shared passion for both of you. Uche, can you elaborate on the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign?

Uche: The #HerMoneyHerPower campaign addresses the urgent need to elevate women’s economic power in Nigeria. This isn’t just about empowerment; it’s about women having control over financial decisions, access to resources, and the ability to build wealth. With Nigeria ranking 125th out of 146 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index, the need for women’s economic power is undeniable. I believe that with supportive policies and shifts in norms, Nigeria can become a global role model for women’s economic empowerment.

Lehlé: What inspired this initiative, and what tangible outcomes do you hope to achieve in terms of women’s financial literacy and independence? Blessing, how does She Tank contribute to advancing gender equality on a global scale?

Blessing: Throughout my career, I’ve learned that solving financial issues can resolve many gender equality challenges. For example, a financially empowered woman is less likely to stay in an abusive relationship and more likely to ensure her daughters are educated and free from harmful practices. Money is at the heart of power, which is crucial for achieving equality.

Lehlé: Collaboration and partnerships have played key roles in your success. Can you share how working with the right partners has shaped your initiatives, and what advice do you have for others looking to form impactful partnerships?

Uche: Collaborations are ingrained in BellaNaija’s DNA. We believe in joining forces to amplify our impact and reach wider audiences. Beyond revenue growth, we focus on partnerships that leverage our platform to tell authentic African stories. The #HerMoneyHerPower campaign, in partnership with The She Tank, exemplifies our commitment to collaborative action for social change.

Blessing: Partnering with Uche has been one of the most rewarding aspects of the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign. We each respect each other’s strengths and weaknesses, which has made our collaboration seamless. Our shared passion for women’s economic empowerment has been a strong foundation for our partnership.

Lehlé: Both of you have been recognized for your work—Uche as one of Forbes Africa’s 50 most powerful women and Blessing as a Young Global Leader at the World Economic Forum. How do you use your platforms to challenge stereotypes and create lasting change for women?

Uche: On BellaNaija, we challenge stereotypes about women’s roles and capabilities by showcasing the diversity of African women. We spotlight their achievements, amplify their voices, and advocate for policies that promote gender equality. The #HerMoneyHerPower campaign is a prime example of how we’re using our influence to create lasting change.

Lehlé: How does BellaNaija drive conversations around women’s issues, and how do you hope #HerMoneyHerPower will shift perceptions of women’s financial independence? Blessing, how does Room 5 contribute to advancing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 5 on gender equality?

Uche: BellaNaija consistently features stories that highlight women’s challenges and triumphs. We encourage open dialogue about gender equality. With #HerMoneyHerPower, we aim to shift perceptions by demonstrating the positive impact of women’s financial independence on families, communities, and the economy.

Blessing: Room 5, an initiative by the Rockefeller Foundation and the Brookings Institute, brings together thought leaders focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 5. During my time as co-chair, we catalyzed key partnerships and created resources for organizations working at the intersection of religion and gender equality.

Lehlé: Navigating dual identities can be complex. Blessing, how has your Nigerian-American background impacted your career trajectory, and how have you balanced these identities? Uche, how do you stay connected to both African and global audiences as a leading voice in media?

Blessing: My dual identity has offered me a range and malleability that enrich my work. Living and working in both Nigeria and America has given me unique insights into various perspectives.

Lehlé: Uche, what are some early successes you’ve witnessed from the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign, and how do you plan to scale it for broader impact? Blessing, what milestones have been achieved through She Tank, and what are your long-term aspirations for this movement?

Blessing: I founded She Tank as part of an idea developed during a program at Cambridge University. While I had to pause its public work due to a conflict of interest, I’m excited to relaunch it with the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign, focusing on shifting mindsets in media, entertainment, and culture.

Uche: The success of the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign has been incredible! We’ve seen billboards, a TV ad on Nigeria’s most popular show, and a strong digital campaign involving top influencers. The hashtag has recorded over 200 million impressions, sparking crucial conversations across Nigeria about the difference between women’s empowerment and economic power. This movement extends beyond Lagos, reaching communities nationwide and across the continent.

Lehlé: Thank you, Blessing and Uche, for sharing your insights and inspiring stories. Your commitment to women’s equality and digital media is truly transformative, and I’m excited to see how your initiatives continue to shape the future for women across Africa.

Lehlé Baldé Life & Culture

