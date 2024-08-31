WISCAR’s WIN 3: Empowering women to thrive in businesses

… celebrates fourth cohort graduands of WIN3 mentoring programme

Women in Successful Careers’ (WISCAR) ‘WIN 3 Mentoring Programme’, a leadership initiative and part of the WIN-with-WISCAR is designed to address key competency gaps, build strategic skills and empower participants to thrive in today’s fast-evolving business landscape.

Amina Oyagbola, the founder of WISCAR, in her address during the celebration of the fourth graduands of WIN 3 mentoring programme held recently shared the success trajectory of the initiative.

“The success of this fourth cohort is a testament to the power of mentorship and structured development. These graduates have demonstrated extraordinary commitment and growth, and they are now ready to take on significant leadership responsibilities. We are confident that they will leave an indelible mark on their organizations and the wider industry.

“As we celebrate their achievements today, we also recognise the ripple effect their leadership will have in transforming workplaces, inspiring others, driving sustainable change and diversity, equity and inclusion across sectors. Their journey is just beginning, and we are excited to see how they will continue to embody the values and vision of WISCAR,” she said.

The ceremony which was held recently, at the Ebonylife Place, Lagos marked the end of a three-month intensive programme where participants received guidance to navigate their chosen career pathways.

The participants were supported by a network of mentors who guided and empowered them with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to take on senior leadership roles and start impactful businesses.

The mentoring programme is a leadership and mentoring initiative and a WISCAR’s structured mentoring framework, specifically tailored for professional women in leadership with over ten years’ experience in the workplace.

According to the founder, “It is designed to address key competency gaps, build strategic skills and empower participants to thrive in today’s fast-evolving business landscape.”

By focusing on personal mastery, leadership excellence, and workplace effectiveness, the WIN 3 programme enables seasoned female professionals to accelerate their career trajectory and achieve senior management, ‘C- Suite and Board’ roles in record time.

Yemisi Ransome-Kuti, a mentor in the programme, in her charge to the mentees, said “Your journey does not end here; it begins now.

The skills, insights, and connections you have gained are powerful tools, but it is your courage, resilience, and integrity that will truly set you apart as leaders.

Embrace the challenges ahead with confidence and a commitment to excellence. Remember, leadership is not just about reaching the top, but about lifting others as you climb. Go forth and make a difference.”

Toki Mabogunje, the ABM of WISCAR presenting the certificates to the graduands encourage them to optmise the benefits of the networking and support built while the programme lasted.

“Let’s not stop here; let the networking and support you’ve built continue to grow. The relationships and connections you’ve forged during this programme are invaluable nurture them, lean on them, and use them as a foundation for your future successes. I wish you all the best that life has to offer as you embark on this next chapter of your journey,” she said.

Reflecting on the achievements of the fourth Cohort of the WIN 3 Mentoring Programme, she said that the future of leadership lies in intentional development, strategic mentorship, and a commitment to lifelong learning.

“In a rapidly evolving world, organisations need leaders who are not only technically skilled but also visionary individuals who have the right leadership attributes, can anticipate change, drive innovation, and inspire others to deliver results.

“The success of this programme underscores the critical role of structured competency-development in preparing talented professionals to navigate complexity and lead with impact.

“As these WIN 3 graduates step into more senior roles, they embody the future of leadership—one that prioritizes purpose, fosters inclusive growth, and champions sustainable progress across industries,” she noted.

The event was attended by members of WISCAR’s board of directors, mentors, and well-wishers who came together to celebrate the achievements of the WIN 3 graduates.

Among the distinguished graduates were Vivian Obi, sales/business development manager at Finchglow Travels; Bukola Ariyibi, corporate/digital transformation lead at Asset and Resource Management (ARM) Holding Co. Ltd; Tosin Adekoya, head of digital and direct marketing at FCMB.

Others are Theresa Chikwendu, senior manager of corporate transactions at MTN Nigeria; Ngozika Okenwa, regional manager at IHS Towers; Chinonso Edeh, senior manager at Global Immigration Services Unit; Stella Arokoyu, group head of financial institutions and client coverage at Sterling Bank, and several other accomplished professionals.

WISCAR is a leading non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering and developing professional women across Nigeria.

Founded with the mission to inspire and enable women to achieve their full potential, it provides a comprehensive array of programmes and initiatives designed to support women’s professional growth and leadership development.

Through mentorship, training, and advocacy, WISCAR equips women with the skills, knowledge, and networks necessary to excel in their careers and contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.