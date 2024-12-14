Why there is huge potential for luxury fragrance in Nigeria- Jeremy Taylor

Jeremy Taylor, the Group Commercial Director of Boadicea the Victorious was in Nigeria to officially introduced its bold and captivating new fragrance, Defender, to the Nigerian market. He discussed the allure of luxury fragrances, and the future of fragrance. He shares insights on the growing demand for luxury fragrances in Nigeria, the unique appeal of Boadicea: The Victorious, and the brand’s commitment to innovation.

Kindly share with us your journey into the world of fragrance?

My first foray into the world of beauty, the wider beauty business, was with Molton Brown some 24 years ago. So, I spent some time there and then I have worked with several fragrance brands, including L’Artisan Parfumeur, Miller Harris and Floris London. I have been with Boadicea: The Victorious fragrance brand for six and a half years as Commercial Director. I would say it’s formed, the vast majority of my career. I’ve had a few little forays into other industries, but I always tend to come back to fragrance, so clearly it’s in my heart and it’s a passion for me.

Can you tell us a story of how this particular fragrance began and how it has evolved over the years?

It’s good to have a little insight into how the brand has come to be over the years.

We launched the brand in 2008. We launched as an exclusive brand in Harrods in Knightsbridge and then subsequently rolled the brand out to Selfridges. In the UK we worked with Selfridges, Harvey Nichols and Harrods and enjoyed great relationships with all of them.

And then gradually the brand has grown particularly strong in the Middle East and our Middle Eastern customers used to be our biggest customer base in Harrods until Nigeria took the lead. So it’s great to see how the brand has evolved in different markets around the world. We recently reduced the number of fragrances in our range to around about 40 so that we feel that we can much better communicate with our customers and tell the story of the brand.

And I think that’s what is working really well with the addition of our new brand and marketing director. So we’re very excited for the future. We have two new product launches coming up next year and there’s still a lot of markets that we haven’t tapped into but we’re enjoying some really good growth and some good success.

How would you describe the fragrance market in Nigeria and what opportunities do you see as a brand?

Well, the fragrance market in Nigeria, for me, is incredibly exciting at the moment. Whilst Harrods in the UK is our biggest customer, our biggest international spending customers in Harrods are actually Nigerians. So, there is clearly a thirst and a desire and an interest in luxury fragrance here in the Nigerian market.

It’s a really good opportunity to be able to really continue the great partnership we have with the Scentified by Cascades Luxury team in Nigeria to build on that opportunity. One of the things that I find as I travel around the world is it’s really important to find partners in international markets that share the same values and share the same passion for luxury fragrance. We have had several years’ worth of partnership with the Scentified by Cascades Luxury team. It’s a great opportunity to really capitalize on what we’ve built up over the last few years and really take that to the next level.

What sets Scentified by Cascades Luxury apart in the Nigerian luxury fragrance industry? What sets your brand apart? What makes it special and outstanding?

I think what I find really in Nigeria is that the consumers are discerning. They’re knowledgeable about quality fragrance and luxury fragrance. Having that in mind, we are totally committed to providing fragrance of the best quality, we have this Defender, which is our latest launch, it’s cram packed full of wonderful ingredients. There are 12 different fragrance accords in there. And that’s the kind of thing that appeals to the Nigerian customers.

When I’ve spent time with the store teams here in Lagos, they clearly want to know. And the reason that they want to know about what’s inside the bottle is because that’s what their customers want to know. So there is that thirst and desire to not just wear something that smells great, but I think there’s this thirst for education as well. So, people want to know more about the industry and the juice inside.

Scentified by Cascades Luxury stands out in the luxury fragrance market because of their niche. They stand out and with their consistency in quality and delivering value to their customers over the years, they have become the leading luxury fragrance brand in Nigeria and beyond.

How has the partnership with Scentified by Cascades Luxury worked?

The partnership with Scentified by Cascades Luxury has been a fruitful one and the synergy has made us work seamlessly over the years. The inspiration for us to work together is the commitment and the shared brand values to luxury fragrance and the ability to reach the Nigerian market through his network of beautiful stores spread across the country.

Who are your distributors in Nigeria?

Our only distributor in Nigeria is Scentified by Cascades Luxury with a network of 28 stores across the country. We have a longstanding partnership with them. Cascades has selected a few top retailers in Lagos like Polo, Nail Studio, RJ 4 and Reeves & Scents

What are the strategies you’re putting in place to drive your brand growth in Nigeria?

I think one of the biggest strategies that we are committed to and looking at is education. Educating both the people that are selling the fragrance, and the people that are distributing it, and ensuring that we’re responding to the needs of the consumers. The consumers, as I said earlier, are increasingly knowledgeable about fragrance.

And in order to cater to that need, we need to ensure that the people on the ground know as much as they can. So it’s very much an information share. So the more I can support them at the front end, when they’re dealing with the consumer, then it trickles back. So it means that it’s almost like a virtuous cycle of benefits for everybody.

What’s next for Cascades in terms of product innovation and market expansion in Nigeria?

Well, for Scentified by Cascades Luxury, as a representative of Boadicea the Victorious. I would sincerely hope that the innovation is something that they would work on with this great brand. We have a great relationship with them, and they have a commitment to quality and to luxury. We have two new product launches next year.

With the strengthening of our brand and marketing team back in London, my ambition is to work much more closely with the team here in Nigeria, so that we can activate the new product launches. It’s a growing market for us.

There is a desire for luxury fragrance, which is really proven by the success that we’ve already enjoyed with the brand here in Nigeria. And one that I hope will be mirrored with the launch of Defender.

How do you envision Scentified by Cascades Luxury contributing to the growth of the Nigerian fragrance market?

I think the commitment that they’ve shown already is something that knows no bounds. In my discussions with the Scentified by Cascades Luxury team here in Nigeria, I have every confidence that they will continue to grow. And possibly not just in Nigeria. There’s no reason why they can’t expand beyond the borders of Nigeria into West Africa.

How does the concept of engagement and experience shape the approach to selling luxury fragrances in today’s market?

The world of luxury fragrance goes far beyond simply selling a product that smells good. It’s about creating an experience and engaging deeply with consumers.

Fragrance is an extension of one’s personality; it enhances how you feel or helps you embody how you want to feel, whether for a big meeting or a glamorous gala dinner. To sell luxury fragrance effectively, it’s essential to focus on the story, the emotions, and the experience it evokes for the wearer.

Customers must feel confident not just about their purchase but also about the experience of wearing the fragrance. Confidence is key because the more confident a customer feels, the more they enjoy both the process of choosing a fragrance and the emotional impact of wearing it. It’s about creating a journey that transforms a simple purchase into a memorable and personal experience.

