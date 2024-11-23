West Africa joins global efforts for ocean conservation at BOOT Düsseldorf 2025

West Africa would be joining the rest of the world in ocean conservation at the BOOT Düsseldorf, the world’s leading water sports trade fair, 2025.

The fair which is set to host more than 1,500 exhibitors from over 100 countries during its anticipated nine-day exhibition from January 18 to 26 in Düsseldorf, Germany, is renowned for its unparalleled breadth, featuring cutting-edge innovations with a strong emphasis on marine sustainability, engaging experiences, and networking opportunities across its nine themed areas, namely, sailing, motorboats, super yachts, superboats, diving, surf sports, travelling, paddling and engines, equipment & accessories.

A key highlight of BOOT Düsseldorf 2025 is the prestigious Ocean Tribute Award, an initiative in collaboration with the Prince Albert II Foundation and the German Ocean Foundation.

With a prize of €20,000, the award recognizes trailblazing projects in marine conservation. Since its inception in 2018, the Ocean Tribute Award has spotlighted impactful initiatives from across the globe, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14 to promote the sustainable use of oceans, seas, and marine resources.

In 2024, West Africa took the global stage as ECOP Africa, a Ghanaian NGO, emerged as a winner of this prestigious prize. Recognized for its innovative approach to nature-based carbon removal, ecosystem rehabilitation, and sustainable aquaculture, ECOP Africa’s work has significantly impacted ocean health, tackled illegal fishing, and integrated indigenous knowledge into climate action.

“As the first African and a young ocean expert to receive this prestigious award, it represents the power of collaboration and a shared commitment to sustainable oceans.” said Peter Teye Busumprah, ECOP Ghana Coordinator.

“It is a recognition that meaningful work aimed at societal impact can gain international attention. For ECOP Africa, this award is a major milestone, validating our innovative solutions to ocean-related challenges.

The seed funding enabled impactful projects, including the Ghana Ocean Climate Innovations Hub, which now collaborates on fisheries initiatives across Africa with participants from Tunisia, Nigeria, Cameroon and more.

“ECOP Africa thrives on teamwork, diversity, and grassroots engagement to drive marine conservation. Platforms like BOOT Düsseldorf play a crucial role in connecting innovators with donors and fostering partnerships that advance global and African marine initiatives,” Busumprah, added.

As the foremost trade fair for water sports and marine technologies, BOOT Düsseldorf offers West African stakeholders unmatched opportunities to spotlight their innovations and build strategic partnerships. Its nine themed areas cater to diverse industry players and enthusiasts.

“BOOT Düsseldorf provides a unique platform for businesses and marine enthusiasts from West Africa to connect with international leaders and explore cutting-edge solutions for the maritime industry,” said Itua Akhigbe, West African Representative of Messe Düsseldorf, (organizers of BOOT). “We are particularly excited to continue this momentum in 2025 as we celebrate African success stories like ECOP Africa and spotlight more game-changing initiatives from the region.”

The 2025 edition of BOOT Düsseldorf will feature: 17 halls filled with the latest marine technologies and trends, over 1,500 exhibitors and an estimated 200,000 attendees from more than 100 countries.

Engaging programmes, including interviews, workshops, and live demonstrations of new water sports trends and technologies.

The Ocean Tribute Award 2025, with finalists unveiled on January 20, 2025, showcases the next wave of impactful marine conservation initiatives.

As the global spotlight shifts towards innovative ocean solutions, BOOT Düsseldorf continues to lead the charge in shaping the future of water sports and ocean sustainability, fostering collaborations that transcend borders and inspire action.

