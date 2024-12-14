We’re committed to fostering innovation sustainability within the building, design industries – Habib Lawal

Habib Lawal, Senior Brand Manager, Dulux has said that Dulux is committed to fostering innovation and sustainability within the building and design industries.

Speaking during a panel session at the inaugural Ecobank Design and Build Expo 2024 themed ‘’Building Nigeria Together’, Lawal said the Expo aligns with the brand’s vision to inspire a new Africa through colour and creativity. We remain focused on delivering products that combine aesthetic excellence with environmental responsibility, and empowering professionals to push boundaries.

“We believe that excellence in design is achieved through a combination of creativity, innovation, and quality. By equipping professionals with world-class products and solutions, we empower them to transform spaces and bring their visions to life’’, Melody Otutuloro, Client Experience Manager added.

In line with its commitment to creating colourful spaces, Dulux, a flagship brand of Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc, participated as the official paint partner and brand sponsor at the

CAP Plc has been a trusted name in paint manufacturing in Nigeria since 1957 and is renowned for providing high-quality paint products.

The five-day event brought together 54 exhibitors showcasing innovation, growth, and beauty in Nigeria’s building and construction industry.

The event was graced by Olusegun Obasanjo, elder statesman and former Nigerian President, who was received by Adekemi Olurin-Alegbeleye, Head of Consumer and Trade Marketing at CAP Plc at the Dulux stand.

He commended the brand’s commitment to excellence and its reputation for quality products.

The special panel session on November 30th, 2024, titled ‘Best Practices for Achieving Excellence in Design’, featured Habib Lawal, Senior Brand Manager, Dulux and Melody Otutuloro, Client Experience Manager who contributed to conversations surrounding the innovations and achievements of young creatives, and building and design professionals who are pushing the boundaries of excellence in their respective fields, highlighting CAP Plc’s commitment to creating an Africa inspired by colours.

Packed with activities, the Dulux booth attendees who engaged in interactive games, received expert product tips and got exclusive gift packs and cash prizes.

Capping off the event, Bolarin Okunowo, the Managing Director of CAP Plc, reflected on the significance of the Expo, and Dulux’s role in driving innovation. She said, “Design excellence is at the heart of everything we do at Dulux. Through innovation, sustainability, and a dedication to excellence, we strive to set new standards in the industry. This panel was a perfect opportunity to share insights and reaffirm our commitment to supporting professionals as they create spaces that inspire and endure.”

The participation of Dulux at the Ecobank Design and Build Expo has reaffirmed its commitment to innovation, excellence, and sustainable development, supporting Nigeria’s growing construction industry as it evolves into a global force.

Share