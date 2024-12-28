We’re addressing a critical need while empowering homeowners – CAP Plc

Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP PLC), one of Nigeria’s leading premium coatings and innovative building solutions, has said that with its new damp-proofing solution, it is addressing a critical need while empowering homeowners and building professionals to maintain the integrity and beauty of their spaces.

Adekemi Olurin-Alegbeleye, Head of Consumer and Trade Marketing at CAP PLC, who stated this remarked: “Caplux Dampshield is designed not just as a solution but as a testament to our dedication to enhancing the living and working environments of our customers. Its advanced formulation ensures long-lasting protection against dampness and moisture.”

Olurin-Alegbeleye made this statement while speaking on the launch of Caplux Dampshield, a damp-proofing solution designed to protect homes and buildings from moisture and dampness.

“Caplux Dampshield offers an effective way to combat the challenges posed by moisture, ensuring that structures remain durable, aesthetically pleasing, and conducive for comfortable living. This reinforces our mission to continuously provide innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.” she added.

According to the firm, the product demonstrates CAP PLC’s dedication to delivering reliable and forward-thinking solutions for Nigerian homeowners and building professionals.

“Caplux Dampshield is designed to address a pressing need in Nigeria’s building sector by delivering advanced protection against moisture and dampness for both interior and exterior surfaces.

“The product’s unique formula creates a durable, impermeable barrier, ensuring long-lasting protection and promoting healthier living environments. Its innovative formulation penetrates deeply to block moisture, withstands the test of time, and reduces the risk of mould and mildew, making it a versatile and user-friendly solution for comprehensive damp protection,” the company stated.

Commenting on the launch, John Ogunwale, Caplux Brand Manager, stated: “We are delighted to introduce Caplux Dampshield to the Nigerian market. This innovative solution reflects our commitment to improving the lives of our customers by offering superior protection for their homes and properties.”

