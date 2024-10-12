We remain at the forefront of identifying heroes promoting workplace safety – Da-silva

Femi Da-silva, Chief Executive Officer of AfriSAFE.

Femi Da-silva, Chief Executive Officer of AfriSAFE, one of Africa’s biggest and most prestigious HSE Award events has said that he and his team remains at the forefront of identifying and recognising championing the course of workplace safety and environmental sustainability in Africa.

“We remain at the forefront of identifying and recognising these achievers while also promoting conversations that advance the course of workplace safety and environmental sustainability on the continent,” Da-silva said.

He noted that like previous editions, this year’s edition will be honouring the heroes championing the course of workplace safety and environmental sustainability in Africa.

The Executive Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, Managing Director of Greenview Development Nigeria Limited, Akin Omole, and Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, IHS Towers, Ayokunle Iluyemi lead an impressive line up of high achievers shortlisted for recognition in the Africa Safety Award for Excellence (AfriSAFE) 2024.

In a statement, Da-silva disclosed that the shortlist also includes Mizinga Melu,Managing Director of ABSA Bank Zambia, Sylvia Ten Den, Head of Plantations, Africa, Lipton Teas and Infusions; Faith Mukutu, Chief Executive Officer of Zambeef PLC; and Ikenna Innocent Nwaozuzu, Chief Executive Officer of BRYK Fire Equipment Limited; among others.

According to Da-silva, AfriSAFE 2024 sponsored by Zambia Sugar as headlined sponsor is the sixth edition of the annual event which recognises and celebrates excellence in the occupational safety, health and environment (HSE) industry in Africa.

He noted that the distinguished business leaders have been shortlisted by health and safety stakeholders from across Africa for providing leadership commitment needed to drive positive safety culture in their establishments.

The AfriSAFE CEO further disclosed that MTN Nigeria, Seplat Energy, Crown Flour Mills, Golden Africa Djibouti, Lucara Diamond, Botswana, Zambeef Products Plc, KUO Fire Safety Limited, Prime Atlantic Safety Services, KEC International, Africa Data Centres, Dangote Packaging Limited, Egbin Power Plc, Absa Bank among others are among the shortlisted in the organisation category.

He said the shortlisted nominees would be honoured at the 2024 AfriSAFE Award Banquet / Africa Safety Congress in Livingstone, Zambia on November 7-8, 2024.

Share