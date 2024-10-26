We need to stop seeking permission to tell our stories – Iren

Laju Iren, the Executive Producer of Laju Iren Films has said that Nigeria cannot continue to wait for permission to tell its stories as regards pioneering the innovative virtual cinema system that is beginning to revolutionize Nollywood’s distribution system.

The film maker said, “We cannot continue to wait for permission to tell our stories. Nollywood makes hundreds of films every month, many of which are quality films despite Nigerians’ tough economic terrain.

“The major streaming platforms only take a handful of films per year, only a small percentage of these movies get the opportunities to show physical cinemas, and the numbers for satellite television are not all that impressive.

“Quite a number of film makers have found success via free to air platforms like Youtube, but when you do the math, it is quite difficult for many filmmakers to make thriving figures from youtube especially when a film has a relatively high budget.

“The industry has developed greatly in the area of storytelling, but in the business of distribution, we need more platforms that put more power in the hands of independent filmmakers, and enable us to continue to tell even more stories. I believe the virtual cinema platform is one of such, as it enables us to reach the consumer directly.”

Laju Iren Films released its debut feature film, Loving Amanda two years ago, through a unique first of its kind virtual cinema, making over 11 million in sales, making it the biggest virtual premiere of the year.

Two years later, the company went on to beat its own record, with the Biodun Stephen-directed-romantic-comedy, Mistakenly Yours, making over 26 million in sales.

This Christmas, Laju Iren films are going three times harder. “We are releasing three of our best movies in one virtual cinema this Christmas,” said Laju Iren, the Executive Producer, in a statement to newsmen recently.

“This is a first for us in more ways than one,” said Iren, “it is the first time Danfo and The Rose, our young adult film will be released to our expectant audience.

We cannot wait for the world the see the magic put together by our crew, and our star-studded cast, featuring Adunni Ade, Sam Dede, Sunshine Rosman, Michael Dappa, Seun Ajayi, Akah Nnani as well as Adebowale “Debo” Adedayo, aka Mr. Macaroni.

It is also the first time we are doing a worldwide release during the Christmas season, a feat our audience is incredibly excited about. Our partners at Unilever, Malta Guiness and Crust Africa also share greatly in this excitement as evidenced by their support for us from the very beginning of the project.”

In addition, Iren added that this would also be the first time the independent company is releasing three movies at once, adding that “it is three times the stories, three times the inspiration, and three times the drama that our viewers have come to know and love us for, all for the price of one.”

In addition to Danfo and the Rose, two other movies, Loving Amanda, starring Blossom Chukwujekwu and Teniola Aladese, and Mistakenly Yours, starring Stan Nze and Chinonso Arubayi among others. Viewers can watch from anywhere in the world from December 24- 31st, and can purchase tickets for the three movies from October 28th

