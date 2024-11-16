We aim to contribute to Nigeria’s real estate by providing spaces for businesses – Financial Paul

Financial Paul, chief executive officer, Zenith Hill City Ltd a real estate company, has said it would contribute to Nigeria’s commercial real estate landscape by providing versatile spaces suitable for businesses, retail, and other commercial enterprises.

“Through Reality City 2, we aim to contribute to Nigeria’s commercial real estate landscape by providing versatile spaces suitable for businesses, retail, and other commercial enterprises. The development is designed to meet the needs of investors and tenants alike, ensuring functionality, accessibility, and profitability.

“Reality City 2 is set to become a bustling center of commerce and activity, making it a top choice for investors looking to capitalize on Nigeria’s growing market for business spaces.

“Reality City 2, a commercial real estate hub in the emerging area of Mowe Ofada. Positioned as a prime commercial development, Reality City 2 offers investors an opportunity to participate in the growing demand for commercial spaces in Nigeria’s booming economy.

“This commercial hub is projected to deliver consistent, high-value returns, attracting investors aiming to diversify into strategic real estate assets in high-growth areas,” he stated.

Financial Paul further stated that his firm will be relaunching its agribusiness-focused investments due to rising interest from Nigerians.

“In response to the rising interest in sustainable and agribusiness-focused investments, Zenith Hill City Ltd will introduces Grace City located in Abeokuta. Grace City is designed to be a transformative land banking and farm hub, providing an accessible entry point for investors interested in agriculture and sustainable development.

“Investors at Grace City will benefit from an eco-friendly, productive environment where agricultural ventures and land banking opportunities converge. This unique development caters to investors seeking long-term returns through land appreciation and agribusiness activities.

“With Nigeria’s agricultural sector showing significant growth potential, Grace City is positioned to support investor success by integrating sustainable farming practices with investment security,” he stated.

