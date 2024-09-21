Understanding restaurant terms: What you need to know when dining out

Dining at a restaurant can be a delightful experience, but sometimes the language on the menu can be confusing. Terms like à la carte or prix fixe are often used to describe meal options, and knowing what they mean can help you make the right choice.

Here are 15 common terms you will likely encounter at restaurants.

À la Carte

One of the most familiar terms on restaurant menus, à la carte, aFrench term meaning “according to the card,” refers to ordering individual items off the menu rather than choosing from a set meal or package. Each item is priced separately. For example, if you order a steak à la carte, you might need to pay extra for a side dish or dessert.

Prix Fixe

In contrast to à la carte, prix fixe (pronounced “pree feeks”) means a fixed-price meal. This type of menu offers a set number of courses—typically an appetizer, main course, and dessert for a set price. It is a great option for diners who want to enjoy a full meal without having to pick and choose each item separately.

Al Dente

An Italian phrase meaning “firm to the bite,” al dente is used primarily to describe pasta cooked so that it still has a bit of firmness when bitten into. It can also apply to vegetables or other foods that are cooked but not soft.

Aperitif

An aperitif is a drink served before a meal, typically alcoholic, meant to cleanse your palate and prepare your taste buds for the upcoming meal. The goal is to stimulate your appetite.

Amuse-Bouche

An amuse-bouche is a small, complimentary bite offered by the chef at the start of a meal. It’s meant to “amuse the mouth” and prepare your palate for the meal ahead. Unlike appetizers, amuse-bouches are typically not listed on the menu, as they are a special treat from the kitchen provided free of charge.

En Papillote

If you see en papillote on the menu, it means the food (usually fish or vegetables) is baked in a parchment paper pouch. This method locks in moisture and flavor, creating a dish that’s tender and aromatic when opened.

Semifreddo

Literally translated from Italian it means “half cold”. Semifreddo refers to a collection of frozen desserts that bear a striking resemblance to ice cream, but aren’t quite the same thing.Even though it is technically frozen, the Italian dessert stays soft and creamy.

Crudo

Pronounced croo-doh, in Italian cuisine, this term refers to raw dishes, such as carne cruda (raw steak) or pesce crudo (raw fish).

Sommelier

While not a term for food, a sommelier is a wine expert available at higher-end restaurants to recommend pairings that will complement your meal. Whether you’re a wine connoisseur or a beginner, a sommelier can help enhance your dining experience by selecting the perfect wine to match your dish.

Flambé

Pronounced flam-BAY, this is a cooking method in which alcohol is added to a dish and then ignited, often as a table-side spectacle. The flames burn off strong alcohol compounds while infusing flavor.

Degustation

Degustation is a French term meaning “tasting” and refers to a multi-course meal designed to introduce diners to a range of dishes. Each course is served in small portions, allowing guests to savor and experience different flavors and textures. Similar to a tasting menu, degustation is ideal for adventurous eaters.

Pre-Theatre Menu

A pre-theatre menu is a special, often more affordable, meal offered by restaurants before evening events, such as theatre shows or concerts. These menus are usually time-sensitive, available only during specific hours, and feature a limited selection of quick, but hearty, dishes.

Entrée

In many parts of the world, including the U.S., entrée refers to the main course. However, in French and other European contexts, it traditionally means the appetizer or starter. It’s important to note this difference when dining abroad to avoid confusion.

Plat du Jour

Plat du jour means “dish of the day” and refers to a special item that the chef prepares based on fresh, seasonal ingredients. It’s often featured as a daily special on the menu and can be a great way to try something new or unique.

Corkage Fee

If you bring your own bottle of wine to a restaurant, you might be charged a corkage fee. This fee covers the service of opening and serving your wine. Not all restaurants allow outside bottles, so it’s always a good idea to check beforehand.