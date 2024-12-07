UAC promotes literacy in primary schools

UAC of Nigeria PLC has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable development with a book donation drive aimed at improving early childhood education in underserved communities.

The initiative, launched on November 25 at Anglican Girls Seminary Primary School and Cathedral Primary School, Lagos Island, provided over 120 students with books aligned with the national primary school curriculum to support their academic journey.

In a statement made available to our correspondent on Tuesday, the Chief Operating Officer of UAC, Queenette Durosinmi-Etti, highlighted the company’s dedication to advancing early childhood education.

She said, “At UAC of Nigeria PLC, we believe that early childhood education is the cornerstone of sustainable development.”

She added that the project, part of UAC’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, aimed to address literacy challenges and ensure equitable access to educational materials.

She noted that UAC’s CSR initiatives also include programs focused on paediatric healthcare and community development, fostering positive social impact across Nigeria.

The Book Donation Drive was met with enthusiasm from community leaders, school educators, and the children themselves, all of whom expressed appreciation for UAC’s efforts to address the gap in access to educational materials.

