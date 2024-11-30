Tripperz Way partners with Passport Legacy on global mobility

Tripperz Way, a leading travel company, has entered a partnership with Passport Legacy, a global citizenship and residency advisory firm. The agreement is set to redefine the travel and residency landscape for clients in the region.

At the signing ceremony, Dr. Toba Subair, Founder of Tripperz Way, highlighted the significance of the deal. “This partnership is a game-changer for us at Tripperz Way. Passport Legacy shares our vision of empowering clients with seamless access to global opportunities. Together, we will deliver innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of individuals and families seeking both travel and residency services, ”.

The partnership comes shortly after Tripperz Way marked its second anniversary, signifying a crucial milestone in its growth. By collaborating with Passport Legacy, the company aims to enhance its offerings, combining expertise in global mobility with its existing travel services to provide clients with seamless solutions.

Passport Legacy, based in the UAE, specialises in citizenship-by-investment and residency-by-investment programmes. The partnership will integrate its services with Tripperz Way’s travel solutions, offering clients access to personalised residency options, citizenship programmes, and comprehensive travel arrangements.

The deal signals a major shift in Tripperz Way’s service scope, enabling the company to meet the growing demand for mobility solutions that cater to professionals, entrepreneurs, and families seeking new opportunities.

Both companies are planning to introduce joint initiatives aimed at simplifying access to travel and residency solutions.

This collaboration shows Tripperz Way’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the travel industry, ensuring its clients experience nothing less than the best.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

