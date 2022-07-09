Top three: World’s fastest bikes in 2022

Motorcycles are faster than vehicles on average due to their power-to-weight ratio and small frame, which provide less wind resistance and a low drag coefficient.

As a result of improvements in design and engines, modern motorcycles have become some of the fastest automobiles in the world.

Regardless of the fact that speed contests began in the 1990s, the majority of the fastest motorcycles of all time are new sports bikes. More so, manufacturers have continued to set a standard with more powerful and track-focused bikes.

1. DODGE TOMAHAWK – TOP SPEED: 350 MPH

The Dodge Tomahawk, which can reach speeds of 420 miles (676 kilometres) per hour while maintaining aerodynamics, resistance, and stability, takes the title of fastest motorcycle in the world.

The Dodge Tomahawk has four wheels, and each of them has its own suspension. The transmission on this bike is a two-speed manual toe shift and uses the traditional chain and sprocket system.

This world’s fastest bike uses the same engine as the Dodge Viper (8.3-liter V10 Dodge Viper SRT10) able to generate an enormous power of 500 hp (370 kW) @ 5600 rpm and a massive torque of 525 lb-ft (712 N⋅m).

The Dodge Tomahawk can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 2.5 seconds, which is extremely fast when compared to other bikes.

Neiman Marcus, a well-known chain of luxury American department stores, sold all nine Tomahawk units produced between 2003 and 2006 for around $550,000USD.

To this day, there is no rival for the Dodge Tomahawk, but due to its four wheels and a few other factors, the bike is not legal for use in the United States.

2. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Supersport: 249 mph

With a top speed of 249 mph, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R comes in second on this list. The Ninja series has long been regarded as one of the fastest bikes in the world due to its cutting-edge technologies and research.

Furthermore, this supercar accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds.

The race-only Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Supersport, powered by a 1,441cc inline-four engine, can tear down the quarter-mile at 249 mph, earning it the nickname “King of the Quarter Mile.”

Two power modes, a back-torque limiting Slipper clutch, and a monocoque aluminum frame are all part of the design. Premium onboard electronics, combined with Brembo 4-piston calipers, ensure that this bike can come to a complete stop after exceeding speed limits.

3. Kawasaki Ninja H2R: 240 mph

This cruiser occupies the third position. The Ninja H2R motorcycle has received more innovation than any other Kawasaki motorcycle.

The world’s only limited production supercharged hypersport model represents the highest level of Kawasaki engineering, with impressive acceleration and mind-bending top speed suitable only for closed courses.

The Kawasaki Ninja H2R race bike has a top speed of 240 mph. Those seeking a street-legal version can opt for the Kawasaki Ninja H2, which maintains an impressive top speed of 209 mph.

Conclusion:

So, that is the list of the top 3 fastest bikes available out there. With speed comes the factor of safety. These bikes give you the thrill of riding fast, of raw power in your hands and it feels amazing. However, get your guard up and protect yourself from harm.