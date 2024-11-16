Top 8 branding elements that every successful company has

Branding elements come in all shapes and sizes. As the cornerstones of every successful company representation out there, they are building bricks (sometimes tangible, sometimes not) that come together to shape a visual, auditory, and olfactory brand identity.

Ironically, despite being crucial to the company’s thrive, they often stay underestimated and overlooked. Recent studies show that most startups, small companies, and young entrepreneurs believe that elements of branding are just simple graphics. In addition, more than half of them confuse branding with a website while others rely everything on just a single logo because, in their opinion, it is one of the key elements of branding, and that is all they need to succeed.

Let us dive into this subject a bit deeper. This guide will define the top eight branding elements used by successful companies.

What Is Brand Element?

Brand element is an instance that identifies and differentiates the company from the competition. It is developed in a way that allows it to be

meaningful (to represent values and philosophy of the company),

memorable (to leave an indelible and permanent imprint in customers’ minds),

adaptable (to meet current requirements, demands, and expectations of the target audience),

transferrable (to bring value and stick to the identity across various sections, fields, niches, cultures, and products),

and protectable (to be legal).

What Are Brand Elements?

There are numerous elements of a brand. However, we are going to focus on the top eight. They are

Purpose and Vision

Mission and Values

Name

Logotype

Message

Colour palette

Voice

Graphics

As you can see, some of the branded elements are tangible while others are not. This diversity helps to improve the company’s presence through various perspectives. Let us consider each one closely.

1. Brand Purpose and Vision

Everything starts with the brand’s purpose and vision. These two fundamental components define the very existence of the company. Why are you here? What do you want to achieve?

Technically, brand purpose determines the meaning of the work and the company’s existence, whereas brand vision defines the company’s image and what impact it should make in the future.

2. Brand Mission and Values

Although brand vision, purpose, and mission are often used interchangeably, they are different brand elements that play their corresponding roles. According to marketing terminology, the brand vision describes what the company should look like in the future whereas the brand mission states what the company does and for whom.

3. Brand Name

The brand name is one of the main pillars of the brand’s visual elements. It is also considered to be the most influential and memorable one. Not only does it represent the company at the first acquaintance with the audience, but most importantly, it leaves an imprint in clients’ minds and creates a link between the company’s identity essentials (vision, values, and mission) and target audience. Therefore, it plays a crucial role in a brand’s perception during the entire company’s life.

The great brand names owe such qualities as:

Originality;

Authenticity;

Meaningfulness;

Memorability;

Catchiness.

4. Brand Logotype

According to a study done in 2021, 75% of respondents agree that the logotype is the most recognisable element of visual identity. Therefore, it is no surprise that it occupies the top position among its fellow corporate branding elements and strategies.

At its core, the logotype is just a graphical component or image. However, it is increasingly intricate and sophisticated because it represents the personality of the company, encompasses the brand identity, and with all that, stays recognisable, understandable, and memorable.

5. Brand Message

There are numerous elements of branding in marketing. However, the brand message is one of the most influential. It is a way to convey the company’s ideas, vision, and purpose to the target audience. It is a sort of communication pattern that builds strong relationships with people.

Developed at the outset and sometimes at the intermediate stages during the company’s lifecycle, the brand message lies at the brand’s core, sets the direction to move forward, and provides other corporate branding elements with the design guidance.

6. Brand Voice

Brand identity elements are not always visible; sometimes, they are perceptible through other senses or deliverable through other means of communication. One of such elements of brand identity is brand voice.

Brand voice is a company’s personality when connecting with the target audience through chats or print media. It is increasingly important in the era of social media and the obsession with user experiences based on personal assistants.

7. Brand Colour Palette

Do you know that almost 90% of customers agree that colour is the most influential factor in their decision-making process? According to marketing studies, that is not all; colour alone increases a brand’s recognition by 80%.

Whatever mainstreams are, an oldie but goodie brand colour palette can make or break your company’s presence and existence in the market, simply because it is one of those components of a brand identity that most affects consumers’ purchase behaviour.

8. Brand Graphics

Graphics (images, illustrations, icons, mascots, etc.) are components of a brand that portray the brand’s values and vision and, at the same time, command attention, produce a positive impression, and help customers feel a part of the company. They also align with the brand’s philosophy and vision.

Last line

Brand identity elements are diverse. Each one improves the brand’s presence from its perspective. Therefore, all of them are increasingly important for the business to thrive.

