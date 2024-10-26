The history of the African continent is marked by the emergence of numerous ancient civilisations that laid the foundations for modern societies. These countries have rich narratives that span thousands of years, reflecting the resilience and adaptability of their peoples.

Many of these countries have experienced continuous existence, navigating through periods of prosperity and challenge while maintaining unique cultural identities. The legacies of these early societies are evident in their contributions to governance, architecture, and trade, which have influenced not only the continent but also the world.

Independence movements have shaped their modern identities, as communities sought to reclaim their autonomy and heritage from colonial powers. The stories of these countries are intertwined with themes of endurance and transformation, illustrating the profound impact of their historical journeys on contemporary life.

According to Oldest, here are the top 10 oldest African countries

1. Liberia

Liberia the oldest country in Africa, gained independence on July 26, 1847, after being established as a British colony in 1822. Its capital is Monrovia. During this period, the economy relied on trade and rubber exports, with a significant portion of the population made up of slaves and freedmen who worked as farmers and labourers. In 1904, Liberia became the first independent black republic in Africa, but it wasn’t until 1944 that a government was formally established, with Joseph Jenkins Roberts being elected as the president.

2. South Africa

South Africa gained independence on May 31, 1910, and its capital cities are Pretoria, Cape Town, and Bloemfontein. With a land area of 1.22 million km², the country has a population of approximately 59.31 million (2020). Previously known as South-West Africa and the Boer Republics, the name was changed to South Africa in 1910. Most South Africans reside in urban areas, with Cape Town being the largest city, housing nearly 2 million people. The country is divided into nine provinces, which are further segmented into 31 districts, each with its local government.

3. Egypt

Egypt gained independence from Great Britain on February 28, 1922, and its capital is Cairo. The country has a land area of 1.002 million km² and a population of approximately 106.6 million. Although Egypt became independent in 1922, it did not become a republic until 1956. Before this, it was governed by a monarchy, limiting its autonomy. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, the United States supported President Gamal Abdel Nasser, who aimed to strengthen Egypt’s role in the Arab world and engaged in conflicts with Israel.

4. Ethiopia

Ethiopia gained independence on May 5, 1941, and its capital is Addis Ababa. The country covers a land area of 1.112 million km² and has a population of approximately 115 million (2020). Although Ethiopia gained independence from British control in 1955, it has been ruled by the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front since 1991. The population is predominantly Christian (80%), with around 15% being Muslim. Ethiopia’s economy is largely agricultural, accounting for over 50% of GDP and 80% of exports, with coffee, tea, and spices as major products.

5. Libya

Libya gained independence on December 24, 1951, and its capital is Tripoli. The country has a land area of 1.76 million km² and a population of approximately 6.871 million (2020). Libya became independent from the United Kingdom in 1951, and its government structure is based on a constitution approved by the Libyan People’s Congress in December 1973. The current president, Mohammed Magarief, took office in March 2012 after being elected by popular vote, which is rare in Libya.

6. Sudan

Sudan gained independence on January 1, 1956, with its capital in Khartoum. The country spans a land area of 1.861 million km² and has a population of approximately 43.85 million (2020). Since independence, Sudan has experienced significant political changes, with the National Congress Party (NCP) in power since 1956. Sudan is one of the largest countries in the world, and it comprises two regions: the north, home to about 10 million people, and the resource-rich south, which includes oil reserves.

7. Morocco

Morocco gained independence on March 2, 1956, and its capital is Rabat. Covering a land area of 710,850 km², the country has a population of roughly 37 million. Located in northwest Africa, Morocco is bordered by the Mediterranean Sea, Algeria, Western Sahara, and Mauritania. The country’s independence was achieved after a decade of resistance led by nationalist leader Mohammed V, transitioning to a constitutional monarchy under King Hassan II, who ruled from 1961 until 1999.

8. Tunisia

Tunisia gained independence on March 20, 1956, with its capital in Tunis. The country has a land area of 163,610 km² and a population of approximately 11.56 million (2020). The independence marked a significant victory for the people of Africa, enabling them to establish a government that prioritised equal rights and opportunities. The new government implemented nationalisation policies, allowing many Tunisians access to land and the chance to become self-sufficient farmers.

9. Ghana

Ghana gained independence from the UK on March 6, 1957, and its capital is Accra. The country spans a land area of 238,533 km² and has a population of approximately 31.07 million (2020). Ghana’s independence resulted from peaceful negotiations with its colonial rulers, and the country has since developed into one of Africa’s most stable democracies and economically successful nations, known for its cocoa production and education system.

10. Guinea

Guinea gained independence on October 2, 1958, with its capital in Conakry. The country covers a land area of 245,857 km² and had a population of approximately 1.66 million in 2014. Located in West Africa, Guinea is bordered by Sierra Leone, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Guinea-Bissau. The official language is French, but local languages such as Mendé and Dioula are also spoken. Guinea is known for its rich culture and history, with various tourist attractions including historic buildings, beautiful beaches, and national parks.

