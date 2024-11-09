In an era dominated by cyber threats, some nations are far more vulnerable than others when it comes to defending against data security risks.

A recent study by psono.com, a cybersecurity platform, analyzed 54 countries and ranked the ten nations least prepared for cybersecurity threats in 2024.

“With cyber threats on the rise globally, it’s crucial for both individuals and organisations to prioritise digital security. Simple steps like strengthening passwords, staying informed on the latest threats, and investing in cybersecurity expertise can make a significant difference in safeguarding sensitive data. Now is the time to take proactive measures before vulnerabilities are exploited,” a spokesperson from PSONO said in the study.

Here are the top 10 countries least prepared for data security threats:

Mexico

Mexico takes the lead as the least prepared country for data security threats in 2024. The country faces significant challenges, with the lowest global cybersecurity index at 38.3 and only 341 cybersecurity professionals. Public engagement is relatively low, with just 356,20 searches for “How to Create a Strong Password,” reflecting a need for increased awareness and proactive measures.

Egypt

Egypt ranks second, having a digital competitiveness ranking of 51.5. Although its global cybersecurity index is higher than Mexico’s at 50.8, Egypt still struggles with a relatively low number of cybersecurity professionals—just 247. The country also sees limited public engagement in cybersecurity, with an overall 194,000 password-related searches.

New Zealand

Despite having one of the highest digital competitiveness rankings at 79.08, New Zealand faces significant data security challenges, taking third place. The country has a surprisingly high number of searches for “How to Create a Strong Password” (74,200), indicating a concerning gap in basic cybersecurity knowledge. More critically, with only 153 cybersecurity professionals, New Zealand has a very limited workforce to handle potential threats, which raises questions about its overall preparedness despite its strong digital infrastructure.

Read also: Leveraging simple cybersecurity measures to guard your digital life

Peru

Peru comes in fourth. While its global cybersecurity index is 55.9, the country faces challenges in public awareness, with only 28,300 searches for “How to Create a Strong Password.” With 330 cybersecurity professionals, Peru shows some promise but needs to catch up to other countries regarding public engagement and digital competitiveness.

Argentina

Argentina is ranked fifth on the list of countries least prepared for data security threats in 2024. Despite having a higher global cybersecurity index of 58.3, it shares a similar struggle with Peru regarding public engagement, showing 73,400 password-related searches. Argentina also has just 140 cybersecurity professionals, which may not be enough to address its growing cybersecurity needs.

Nigeria

Nigeria ranks sixth with a substantial population but remains underprepared for data security threats. With only 83,40 password-related searches, it has one of the lowest levels of public engagement. Nigeria’s cybersecurity workforce is relatively small as well, with just 0.27 professionals per 100K people, making it vulnerable to growing cyber threats. However, it has a stronger digital competitiveness ranking of 72.31, indicating some level of digital infrastructure that could be leveraged for improvement.

Kuwait

Kuwait ranks seventh. While it has a higher global cybersecurity index of 59.1, the country’s number of cybersecurity professionals is just 24, with only 0.49 per 100K people. Kuwait’s public awareness is also moderate, with 103.4 searches per 100K for “How to Create a Strong Password.”

Vietnam

Vietnam is in eighth place, having one of the highest public engagement rates, with 329.5 searches per 100K for password security. However, the country has a severe shortage of cybersecurity professionals, with just 0.04 per 100K people, signaling a critical need for investment in cybersecurity infrastructure.

Colombia

Colombia ranks ninth. The country has 238.1 password-related searches per 100K people, indicating moderate public interest in cybersecurity. However, Colombia faces a gap in the number of professionals available, with only 0.60 per 100K people working in the field.

Chile

Chile rounds out the list in tenth place with 1.44 cybersecurity professionals per 100K people, which is higher than most other countries on this list. Still, public engagement remains low, with only 181.1 password-related searches per 100K people. Despite its decent digital competitiveness ranking of 64.84, Chile still faces challenges in fully securing its digital landscape.

Share