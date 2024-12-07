Tools to navigate business terrain in 2025 listed at ELOY Conference

Experts from various sectors listed tools businesses and individuals can leverage in 2025 to excel in their businesses at the recently concluded Global Eloy Conference and Award.

The conference, which was attended by delegates from around the world, focused on the theme of “Leadership and Multiple Streams of Income for Sustainable Empowerment.”

The week-long event brought together international thought leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and change-makers for high-level discussions on global trade, women in policy governance, sustainability, entrepreneurship, investment, and access to finance.

The conference featured a series of keynote addresses by Moji Wusu, Founder Woodhall Capital Limited, Tewa Onasanya, Founder and Convener ELOY Awards Foundation, Maureen Ogbonna, CEO Vallore, Abiola Salami World Class Performance Strategist, Ayodeji Ebo, MD Optimus by Afrinvest, Ochanya Dan Ugo, Group Chief Risk Officer at Unified Payments, panel discussions with Tayo Afolabi, World PR Limited, Efe Usin, Women in Export, Trade and Investment, Tale Alimi, CEO, Isimeme Whyte of Genius HUB, Caroline Moore of Ideas Lab, Hajiya Ijioma Business Strategist and Grace Ofure of Lifecard Limited.

The 16th Global ELOY Conference and Awards with an international trade and empowerment mission, held from 25th to 29th November, was hailed as a resounding success.

The networking sessions provided attendees with a unique opportunity to learn from and connect with like-minded individuals.

There was a business pitch session in partnership with Rainoil, where one of the business in the sustainability and renewable waste sector won a one million naira grant for her business. The 16th Global ELOY Conference ended with the graduation ceremony of the women on the ELOY Foundation Sustainable Empowerment program in partnership with FirstBank.

The week-long event culminated in the ELOY Awards, which recognised the achievements of twenty outstanding individuals, including two global recognition for women in the UK and Senegal and the HE4SHE Recognition Award was awarded to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The awards ceremony was a celebration of excellence and a testament to the power of women’s empowerment.

This year’s ELOY Awards theme, “The Year of the Unstoppable Woman,” resonated deeply with the entire crowd. These women were celebrated for their resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment to succeed and thrive in the face of adversity. Their stories inspired and motivated the audience, leaving a lasting impact on all who attended.

“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s conference and awards,” said Tewa Onasanya, Founder of the Global ELOYs.

“Our goal is to empower women and girls around the world, and we believe that this event has made a significant contribution to achieving that goal.”

Bimbo Ademoye won ELOY Award for Creative Arts and Entertainment – Acting / Film; Adebimpe Adebambo, ELOY Award for Creative Arts and Entertainment – Fashion / Arts or Music; Cheche Smith (Chechesmithnation),

On Air Personality; Ada Nduka Oyom, ELOY Award for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) She Code Africa; Chiamaka Elujoba, ELOY Award for Health and Wellness in association with Mamador; Tolulope Tunde – Ajiboye – The Blooming Amazons, Green Essence Healthy lifestyle, ELOY Award for Education and Mentorship; Sidikat Folami – Mateen Lander Limited, ELOY Award for Sustainability and Environment amongst others.

