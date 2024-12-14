The youth-driven blueprint for Nigeria’s transformation

The dream of a new Nigeria has been elusive for far too long. Despite her vast potential and rich history, the country has struggled to break free from the shackles of corruption and bad leadership.

However, with a growing chorus of young voices demanding change, there’s renewed hope that a brighter future for Nigeria is within reach.

Imagine a Nigeria where leaders are chosen for their brains, not their bank accounts. A Nigeria where tribe and tongue don’t dictate your fate, but your talent and toil do.

Sounds like a fantasy, right? But what if I tell you that this ‘new Nigeria’ isn’t just a pipe dream, but a possibility that’s within our grasp?

The concept of a new Nigeria is not just a futuristic dream, but a possibility that can be achieved if the current generation takes charge.

If there is anything history has taught us, it is the remarkable lessons of survival and tenacity of our founding fathers who believed in the cause of a prosperous African nation and fought valiantly to secure independence from the colonial masters.

Their legacy can inspire the youth to champion the cause of promoting oneness, togetherness, and nation-building. Youth involvement is crucial in shaping Nigeria’s future.

With over 60 percent of the population comprising young people between 18-35 years old, they have a demographic advantage to drive change.

With every region in the country fanning the embers of disunity through their battle for supremacy and a considerable hold of power, the country has continued to slip into a state of disarray like a lifeboat patched with holes desperately in need of rescue.

The political elites have consolidated their stay in power by whipping up sentiment among their people to encourage hatred against other tribes, members of other political parties and ensure the people do not find commonly shared values.

The admission of the failures and ugly history of the past fueled by self-servicing interest is a starting point for the realisation of a new Nigeria.

In the words of the Roman stoic philosopher, Lucius Seneca, “every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end”. A new nation can only start to take shape when the actions and inactions of the past are forgotten and buried in the past.

Nigeria desperately needs the current generation to champion the cause of promoting oneness, togetherness, nation-building, and chart a path that leads to the development of a country that works for all.

Youths have always been at the forefront of nation-building in the past, before they were relegated to the back in the modern era.

The young Nelson Mandela at the age of 24 joined the African National Congress (ANC) and started the movement that resulted in the emancipation of the black South African. Similarly, the founding fathers of Nigeria’s independence were all in their prime when they led the struggle to secure independence from the British colonial masters.

Building a new Nigeria starts with electing credible leaders who are qualified, passionate about the people, and have the country’s best interests at heart.

However, Nigeria has a history of political apathy, fueled by the misconception that “votes don’t count.”

To change this narrative, young people must take an active role in the electoral process. Statistics show that over 50 percent of young people voted in the 2023 general election, indicating that they can significantly influence election outcomes if they participate.

Going forward, the young people have an important role to play by first; actively taking part in the electioneering process, by sensitising people on their franchise, implication of vote-selling and political apathy.

By doing so, they can champion change and shape the narrative of Africa’s largest nation. With their skills, creativity, and knowledge of technology, young people can drive innovation and economic growth, ultimately repositioning Nigeria on the global stage.

Despite elections in Nigeria often marred by violence, vote-rigging and other forms of electoral malpractice, politicians still depend on votes to emerge, which leads them to vote-buying and other forms of electoral malpractice.

Young people must consolidate on the gains of the #NotTooYoungToRun bill, by scoring a fair representation in the country’s administration by seeking and contesting for public office.

The popular phrase – “youths are the leaders of tomorrow” – is not just another phrase, but a fact that must begin to manifest in actions and indeed. In fact, youths are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but leaders of today.

Young people comprising the millennials and Gen Z are ambitious, free thinkers, creatives with intuitive knowledge of technology. They must harness these skills to the development of Nigeria. A new Nigerian dream must be premised on sustainable technology to drive innovation and economic growth across all sectors.

It is worth noting that the #EndSARS protest in October 2020 marked a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s pursuit of responsible governance. As young people took to the streets, they demanded justice, fairness, and an end to the notorious police unit that had plagued citizens for nearly three decades.

Despite government attempts to silence them, the protesters remained united, transcending ethnic, religious, and political divides. This remarkable display of unity and determination must be sustained to build a new Nigeria that seems like a distant dream.

With the unemployment rate projected at an all-time high, Nigerian youths have been at the direct receiving end of a corrupt system.

It is time for young Nigerians to claim leadership roles and reposition their country on the global stage. By doing so, they can unlock a brighter future for themselves and generations to come.

