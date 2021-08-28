The Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art is pleased to announce ‘The Invincible Hands,’ an exhibition that celebrates the contribution of Nigerian women in Art. The exhibition opens from August 28, 2021 – January 18, 2022.

The objective of ‘The Invincible Hands’ exhibition is to address the disproportionate representation of male to female established artists in Nigeria and create awareness of this disparity, by celebrating the artistic contribution of female Nigerian artists toward the growth and development of our creative culture. In presenting these works to a wide audience, the exhibition highlights artistic achievements that transcend stereotyped and reductive achievements of Nigerian women in art. This is the first of its kind at the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art (YSMA), where a woman, designer-cum-curator Olufisayo Bakare, is tackling the issue of underrepresentation of female artists, giving credence to their individuality, voices and creativity. Thus, the exhibition aims at being an active agent in giving these artists higher visibility.

The goal of ‘The Invincible Hands’ is to celebrate the contribution of underrepresented Nigerian women artists in post-colonial and contemporary eras, to amplify their work and bridge inequality gaps in the art sector and to place female Nigerian artists back into our art education dialogue and art history. Although art tends to be elitist, the exhibition takes a historic gaze at the past, paying homage to the Founding Mothers of Art in Nigeria, while drawing inferences in the contemporary art space, and solidifying a foundation for the future. Since it takes an educative approach, it is open to every Nigerian and her allies.

You can expect to see a selection of mixed media art, paintings, photography, sculpture, tapestry, and textiles by the contributions of 40 Nigerian female artists whose works cover different periods, with 70 art forms on display. They were curated from Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art’s permanent collection, and as temporary loans by artists, art collectors, and patrons. The names of exhibiting artists are: Fati ABUBAKAR, Anne ADAMS, Peju ALATISE, Ruby AMANZE, Lucy AZUBUIKE, Olawunmi BANJO, Nike DAVIES OKUNDAYE, Ndidi DIKE, Nathalie DJAKOU KASSI, Nmadinachi EGWIM, Anthea EPELLE, Juliet EZENWA MAJA-PEARCE, Valerie FAB-UCHE, Modupeola FADUGBA, Taiye IDAHOR, Ayobola KEKERE-EKUN, Joy LABINJO, Peju LAYIWOLA, Amuche NNABUEZE, Abigail NNAJI, Anthonia NNEJI, Chidinma NNOLI, Chigozie OBI, Wura-Natasha OGUNJI, Bolaji OGUNROSOYE, Amarachi OKAFOR, May OKAFOR, Nnenna OKORE, Nngozi OMEJE, Nengi OMUKU, Odun ORIMOLADE, Obiageli OTIGBO, Opeyemi OWA, Tiwa SAGOE, Damilola TEJUOSO, RitaDoris UBAH, Omoligho UDENTA, Yadichinma UKOHA-KALU, Winifred UKPONG, and Susanne WENGER.