The Internet’s next chapter: Empowering communities through domain diversity

The Internet has become the world’s most vital platform for communication, commerce, and cultural exchange. Yet, as billions connect and engage online, a crucial question arises: Does this digital landscape truly reflect the incredible diversity of languages, cultures, and communities that make up our world?

The answer, unfortunately, is not entirely. Especially for marginalized and underrepresented communities around the globe. While the Internet has made remarkable impact by connecting people across geographical boundaries, the representation of linguistic and cultural diversity in the digital space remains uneven. This disparity is particularly evident in the Domain Name System (DNS), the foundation of Internet navigation – where a lack of awareness of the possibilities of the DNS means it’s not being used to its full potential.

Yet, a digital world does exist where language is less of a barrier to accessing information, connecting with communities, or making your voice heard. A digital world where:

Indigenous communities in the Americas can establish dedicated online spaces using gTLDs in their native languages, preserving their cultural heritage for generations to come.

Tech hubs in Southeast Asia and Latin America can brand themselves with gTLDs that resonate with their vibrant tech ecosystems, attracting investment and talent on a global scale.

Specialized communities, from scientists and academics to artists and musicians, can create online hubs usings gTLDs that reflect their shared passions and areas of expertise. Think .eco for environmental organizations or .art for the art community.

This vision of a more inclusive and representative Internet is within our reach. The key to unlocking this opportunity lies in understanding the power of top-level domains, harnessing the transformative potential of new generic TLDs, and knowing that ICANN and its Applicant Support Program are making domain diversity attainable for more organizations.

Breaking down linguistic barriers: expanding the digital landscape

The vast majority of Internet users rely on a limited set of generic top-level domains (gTLDs) such as .com, .org, or .net – domains rooted in the English language and the Latin script. While these domains have been pivotal in the Internet’s growth, their inherent limitations have become increasingly apparent. This limited linguistic representation presents a barrier for billions worldwide who primarily communicate and engage online in languages other than English.

By 2024, there were more than 1,200 gTLDs. Today, the DNS supports domain names in multiple scripts as well as gTLDs longer than three characters. From the very first gTLDs in non-Latin characters – شبكة (.network), москва (.moscow), and 慈善 (.charity) – to .accountant, .berlin and .photography, these new gTLDs represent brands, communities, and geographies. Examples of organizations already using these new gTLDs include Canon using .canon, Google using .google, and many cities using their name, such as .london, .rio or .tokyo.

Recognizing the urgent need for a more inclusive and representative Internet, ICANN – the non-profit organization responsible for coordinating the Internet’s addressing system – is implementing an initiative to expand the gTLD landscape. ICANN has carried out three application rounds for new gTLDs: in 2000, 2004, and 2012. The 2012 round of new gTLD applications was the largest expansion of the DNS to-date, aimed at encouraging innovation, competition, and consumer choice in the Domain Name System.

Soon, a new application round will give organizations, brands, cities, and more, the opportunity to apply to operate gTLDs that align with their specific communities, languages, industries, or interests, shaping the online landscape to be more relevant and accessible to users worldwide.

Unlocking business opportunities: a new frontier online

New gTLDs offer a powerful tool for commerce and communication – whether that’s building a brand for a company, spotlighting a geographic region or city on the world stage, reflecting a societal issue or reaching new customers. Consider that:

An entity operating a gTLD can provide its users and customers with an extra measure of confidence in its security and legitimacy, building trust in the organization associated with the gTLD. This can be invaluable in today’s online environment.

Cities across the globe have used geographical gTLDs to promote the unique lifestyle and culture of their metropolitan area and build an online community for its citizens – wherever they may be in the world.

One of the biggest and oldest automotive manufacturers in the world, BMW, used a brand gTLD first to commemorate its 100th anniversary and provide a look into its rich history. Today, BMW uses the gTLD to present an aspirational vision for the next hundred years.

The possibilities are vast. New gTLDs empower businesses to create memorable online identities, strengthen brand recognition, and build stronger connections with their target audiences.

A strategic opportunity for NGOs, IGOs and nonprofits

The expansion of gTLDs presents a unique and strategic opportunity for NGOs, IGOs and nonprofits worldwide. It’s a chance to break free from the constraints of a DNS that can feel irrelevant to the communities they serve and embrace a digital identity that aligns with their values, mission, and audiences. Embracing new gTLDs offers:

Enhanced visibility and recognition: a dedicated gTLD that aligns with your mission or target community instantly communicates your purpose and values to the world. It makes you stand out in search results, increasing your visibility among those you aim to reach.

Deepened community engagement: connecting with communities in their native language fosters trust, understanding, and a stronger sense of belonging. A gTLD in a local language or script demonstrates commitment to inclusivity and makes content more relevant and engaging.

Increased brand awareness and credibility: a unique and memorable gTLD strengthens brand identity, making your organization easily recognizable and memorable. It reinforces legitimacy and professionalism within your field.

Expanded global reach: Internationalized Domain Names (IDNs) allow organizations to connect with communities beyond geographical boundaries, tapping into diasporas and fostering international collaborations. They facilitate cross-cultural dialogue and understanding.

Empowered storytelling: a dedicated gTLD can provide a platform for underrepresented communities to share their stories, preserve their cultural heritage, and advocate for their rights on a global stage. It empowers them to control their narratives and reach a wider audience.

Breaking down linguistic barriers: the power of Internationalized Domain Names

The journey toward a truly inclusive Internet requires moving beyond a script-based system rooted in the Latin alphabet. To empower the next billion Internet users, we must embrace linguistic diversity in its entirety. This is where Internationalized Domain Names (IDNs) play a crucial role.

IDNs allow Internet users to navigate online using gTLDs in their native languages and scripts. This means, for example, that an organization in Thailand can establish a website using a .ไทย (.Thai) TLD, making it instantly recognizable and accessible to Thai speakers. Similarly, an organization working with Russian-speaking communities can opt for a TLD in Cyrillic script, while someone in India can do the same using Devanagari script. This is about more than convenience; it’s about ensuring everyone feels represented and empowered in the digital world.

By supporting IDNs, we open doors for a truly multilingual online experience, where language is less of a barrier to accessing information, participating in the digital economy, or connecting with communities around the world.

Beyond scripts: why linguistic and cultural diversity matters online

The Internet has become an indispensable tool for communication, education, and commerce, connecting billions of people around the globe. However, for this global platform to truly serve everyone, it must reflect the incredible diversity of languages, cultures, and societies that make up our world.

Expanding the DNS to be locally relevant goes beyond simply adding different scripts. It’s about recognizing the unique identities and values of communities worldwide and ensuring that everyone feels seen, heard, and valued in the digital space. A dedicated gTLD can become a powerful symbol of recognition and respect, fostering a sense of pride and belonging among its users.

The true power of the Internet lies in its ability to connect people. This vision of a single, interoperable Internet, easily accessible both globally and locally, cannot be achieved without embracing linguistic diversity. While there are currently over 5.3 billion Internet users and more than 1,200 gTLDs, the majority of these domains are in English. This limits access for the billions of people who read and write in languages like Arabic, Chinese, Cyrillic, Devanagari, and countless others.

Think of the success of .ไทย, which has helped promote Thai language and culture online. These successes illustrate how a more diverse gTLD landscape can benefit individual communities and the Internet as a whole.

Continuing the effort, which began in 2012, to expand gTLD options through IDNs in localized languages, is crucial for evolving access to local and global information. IDNs empower organizations, governments, and businesses to reach more citizens and consumers in their preferred language or script, fostering greater inclusion and participation in the digital economy.

Breaking down barriers: the Applicant Support Program

The upcoming round of new gTLDs represents a crucial opportunity to foster diversity and increase accessibility in the digital landscape. However, we recognize that the process of applying for and managing a new gTLD is resource-intensive, potentially creating barriers for some communities and organizations.

To address this challenge, ICANN is promoting accessibility and inclusivity through the Applicant Support Program (ASP). The ASP is designed to empower underrepresented communities and organisations by providing financial and technical assistance throughout the gTLD application process. This includes:

Financial support: Eligible entities s can benefit from significant discounts on application fees, making it more financially feasible to apply for a new gTLD.

Expert guidance and resources: The ASP provides access to technical experts who can guide NGOs through each stage of the application, ensuring a smooth and successful experience.

Nonprofits, nongovernmental, and charitable organizations; intergovernmental organizations; indigenous and tribal peoples’ organizations; and small businesses that operate as social enterprises or which operate in a less-developed economy are eligible for support.

Claiming your place in a more inclusive digital world

The expansion of gTLDs is a call to action for organizations worldwide to reimagine their online presence, contribute to, and benefit from a more representative and inclusive Internet.

Ask yourself: What community, language, or industry do you represent? What unique value would a dedicated gTLD bring? How could you leverage this opportunity to benefit your community, enhance your business, or advance your cause?

Take the first step:

Interested in applying to operate a new gTLD? Visit the website to learn more about the application process and eligibility criteria.

Want to find out more about the Applicant Support Program? Take a look at the Applicant Support Program page for more information.

Pierre Dandjinou is the Vice President, ICANN, Africa

