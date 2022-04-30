Teriyaki salmon stir-fry

Ingredients

1/4 cup teriyaki sauce

Two teaspoons of sesame oil

One tablespoon of fresh ginger, finely chopped

One clove of garlic, finely chopped

1 pound salmon filet, skinned and cut into 1 1/2″ cubes

One tablespoon of vegetable oil

10 ounces mushrooms, sliceOne

One head of broccoli cut into florets, boiled for 2 minutes, and cooled in ice water.

One tbs of sesame seeds

Directions

Combine the teriyaki sauce, sesame oil, ginger, and garlic in a glass baking dish. Combine the teriyaki sauce, ginger, and garlic. Add the salmon cubes and toss to coat. Let sit for 10 minutes. Heat oil in a large skillet or wok until it is just smoking.

Stir in the mushrooms and toss to cook quickly. Add the salmon and continue to toss and cook for another 1 minute. Add cooked broccoli and toss to coat. Pour in the remaining marinade from the salmon and sprinkle in the sesame seeds. Serve immediately with rice.