Teriyaki salmon stir-fry

Teriyaki salmon stir-fry

Ingredients

1/4 cup teriyaki sauce
Two teaspoons of sesame oil
One tablespoon of fresh ginger, finely chopped
One clove of garlic, finely chopped
1 pound salmon filet, skinned and cut into 1 1/2″ cubes
One tablespoon of vegetable oil
10 ounces mushrooms, sliceOne
One head of broccoli cut into florets, boiled for 2 minutes, and cooled in ice water.
One tbs of sesame seeds

Directions
Combine the teriyaki sauce, sesame oil, ginger, and garlic in a glass baking dish. Combine the teriyaki sauce, ginger, and garlic. Add the salmon cubes and toss to coat. Let sit for 10 minutes. Heat oil in a large skillet or wok until it is just smoking.

Stir in the mushrooms and toss to cook quickly. Add the salmon and continue to toss and cook for another 1 minute. Add cooked broccoli and toss to coat. Pour in the remaining marinade from the salmon and sprinkle in the sesame seeds. Serve immediately with rice.

