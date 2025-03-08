Youssef Koussaifi, Managing Director, Hawat Construction Materials, a subsidiary of Hawat Group, has explained that sustainability is at the heart of its operations, with practices deeply rooted in eco-friendly principles.

“We prioritize recyclable materials and continually invest in innovative solutions to align with global environmental standards. All our products are up to par with rigorous international quality benchmarks,” Koussaifi said.

The MD made this comment while unveiling its state-of-the-art showroom in Victoria Island, Lagos, which milestone event signals a transformative period for the construction and decorative materials industry.

“Our showroom represents our commitment not only to superior materials but also to curating entrancing customer experiences,” stated Koussaifi.

“We are enthusiastic about leading the charge in the construction industry by blending quality and creativity into all we offer.”

Hawat Construction Materials has its roots in Lebanon, where the Hawat Group was founded in the 1960s. Expansion into Nigeria by 2008 cemented its leadership in the wood trading and decorative materials sector.

“Our focus remains steadfast on supplying premium materials essential for residential and commercial projects. We are built on values like quality, customer-centric service, innovation, and sustainability.

“Our mission is to steer the construction materials industry with unwavering integrity, ensuring reliability and outstanding quality in every product. Coupled with this mission is our vision to be the benchmark provider for superior construction materials, guaranteeing unmatched customer satisfaction through expert technical support.

“Our product lineup includes high-grade marine plywood, such as Russian Birch and Brazilian HTPlex, as well as Chinese Marplex, tailored for diverse applications. Our white wood and H-Beams range includes robust offerings like White Spruce Wood and Laminated Veneer Lumber, alongside H20 Plus Yellow Beams with enhanced features for superior performance. Our formwork and scaffold systems are designed to ensure precision and safety in concrete slab casting, beam, and wall construction,” the MD explained.

He said the company’s team is dedicated to offering support, providing technical advice, and assisting in material selection to outfit every project with optimal resources.

Nestled at Plot 4-5 Akinbolade Street, the showroom beckons industry professionals and curious newcomers alike with its immersive experience.

During the launch, attendees marveled at groundbreaking materials poised to redefine standard building products, showcased in life-sized displays. These innovations promise to enhance applications such as premium furniture, elegant interiors, and sturdy scaffolding systems.

The event itself was a vibrant affair, where music mingled with fine wine and stimulating conversations. It showcased Hawat’s dedication to revolutionizing building materials, with highlights including ingeniously designed wooden construction aids and unique door safes.

