Success in Business is a Game -A Review of Don Eugene Ogbebor’s Dice

Title: Dice: Playing to Win as An Entrepreneur

Author: Don Eugene Ogbebor

Publisher: WORITAL GLOBAL

Year of Publication: 2022

Number of Pages: 102

Category: Business

It goes without saying that only an experienced businessperson should write about business; hence, it is reasonable to presume that the author of Dice, Don Eugene Ogbebor, possesses the knowledge necessary to guide a new businessperson.

The primary focus of this author’s book, which distinguishes it from other works in the same genre, is on young individuals who are ready to launch their own companies and see them through to success.

Versatile Teacher and Business Adviser Sam Obafemi’s foreword introduces the reader to the author and reassures them that he is not a fraud by pointing out that, unlike other business authors, Don Eugene Ogbebor has had some success in his own life.

Using a dice as an illustration of how to take responsibility for and command your life. The book’s subtitle, on the other hand, does not do the subject matter justice.

Beginning the book, the author yells at the young readers and begs that they take a seat and give him their entire attention, encouraging them to take an active role in life and warning them that things will change.

After just the first chapter, you’ll have enough knowledge to last a year. Yet, if you continue reading, you’ll discover that the author poses the same unsettling question that many motivational speakers do: “Who are you?” But he must ask this question in order to proceed with his argument.

As you’ll see in the following chapter, the author is a natural storyteller; he goes into great detail about his formative years and how his background shaped his personality and viewpoint.

It’s possible that the titles of some of the chapters will pique your interest. The subtitles, which say “Life is not for sissies,” are far more interesting than the main content of the book.

Particularly memorable are a number of the author’s assertions contained inside the book, such as “you cannot afford to rely on old knowledge,” and a few weighty phrases, such as “every business has a life span.”

And while some of the anecdotes were of the type that can be discovered in nearly any collection of motivational books, others were obviously drawn from the author’s own life experiences.

Because he finds it irritating when other people say things like “I’m not a business person,” he recommends that you refrain from saying so while you are in his company.

The author, who refers to themselves as an “entrepreneurial advocate,” is adamant that individuals do not have to give up their day jobs in order to launch their own businesses.

Even if it is not made clear on the front cover of the book that it is aimed at younger business owners, the content of the book is likely to be of interest to people who have years of experience running their own companies.

This is not so much a book about business as it is a book about getting inspired. Because that is the message that this book wants you to take away from it, set your sights high and savor each and every moment of your life.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial