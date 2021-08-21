Small Business Saturday

My Crawl App

Where tech meets tourism. Find the most Luxurious Social Experiences in Africa. The app that tells you where to go, what to do and how to do it in Lagos and across the continent. Download the app and discover what’s happening in your city! It’s the perfect one stop-shop for what to do out and about town. The app is owned by entrepreneur and PR guru, founder of Robert Taylor Media, Bukky George-Taylor who is well known to be very well connected and has information on where the best spots are. Download the My Crawl app in the IOS store today.

Birth from the Earth cosmetics

A Nigerian owned beauty and cosmetics line that prides itself on vegan, cruelty free effective, thoughtful and women led products. We tried the Edges Girl Growth Oil and the More moisture shea veggie whip. The products smell delicious and are great for natural hair. The company is co-owned by Debbie Chinasa Collins a former beauty queen and entrepreneur and her sister. www.birthfromearth.com

Melia By Jade



A black owned ready to wear women’s wear line specialising in Adire/Basik styles. They are a socially conscious business and their clothes are considered art. They have loungewear, ever day clothes as well as stunning show stopping outing wear. Their styles are affordable, long lasting and often the proceeds of purchases are going to help Yemisi walk again. To donate to the cause please patronise Melia by Jade.

To shop visit:

www.meliabyjade.com

The Braiding Vault



The Braiding Vault is a chain of salons located in Lekki and Ikoyi that specialise in braiding black and African hair. Owned by entrepreneur Joy Adesanya, The Braiding Vault’s long-lasting reputation and constant clientele can be traced to their customer service and attention to detail. The braiding vault is more than a salon experience the décor and feel of the salon alone is relaxing.

Visit www.thebraidingvault.com

Lhambi

Shoes for every woman. This is proudly Nigerian brand that makes shoes sizes 36-45 for the stylish woman. They use authentic leather and materials and have all the ladies in town looking stylish. The shoes are affordable, stylish and comfortable and they ship worldwide. For more visit www.lhambi.com