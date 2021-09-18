Small Business Saturday- September edition

In Nigeria, SMEs contribute 48% of national GDP, account for 96% of businesses and 84% of employment. Despite the significant contribution of SMEs to the Nigerian economy, challenges persist that hinder the growth and development of the sector. We are back with Small Business Saturday, a monthly column that highlights 5 African small businesses a month.

Smart Money Africa producers of The Smart Money Woman on Netflix



Arese Ugwu’s bestseller The Smart Money Woman hit the Netflix screens as a series on September 16th. The premise of the book follows 5 friends, reminiscent of African sex in the city but the African version and with a focus on personal finance. What makes this more fascinating, is that the premise of the book and series is to teach African women about personal finance and financial literacy. I read the book in 2017 and could not put it down. It was a practical and entertaining read filled with financial knowledge and worded in a way every young woman can understand. The series has the same effect as I watched all episodes in two nights. Five glamorous millennials strive for success as they juggle careers, finances, love, and friendships. Arese Ugwu has broken down very important financial advice compellingly and entertainingly. The series stars Osas Ighodaro, Ini Dima-Okojie, Kemi Lala Akindoju. This series is a great way to be entertained and learn financial gems. A must-watch. The production is by Smart Money Africa.

R&R Luxury



On a recent trip to Ghana, I discovered R&R Luxury, and it has become one of my favorite natural and organic body care brands out of the continent. It’s a Ghanaian natural plant-based skincare brand founded by Valerie Oba. They are conveniently located at the airport in Accra and are also available online and in Lagos. I got the baobab oil which smells amazing as well as the liquid black soap, the body butter balm which is a roll-on moisturizer, and the lop butter. I love their products and I find the packaging to be luxe while the products are fairly priced. They are committed to ethical sourcing, nature preservation, and job creation across their value chain. Visit their website www.randrluxury.com or Instagram @randrluxury

HVS Home



HVS home is a home accessorize brand by Bukola Are, a versatile entrepreneur who shuttles between Lagos and the US. House of Versatile Styles (HVS), we curate and create modern luxury home décor featuring a collection of vibes. HVS Home is a woman and minority-owned lifestyle brand. A social cause brand that is passionate about making a positive impact in the community. Through our charity initiative, HVS Cares empowers women and children throughout West Africa. You can purchase their beautiful pieces online and also locally in Lagos at the Radisson Blue Aga Concept store in Victoria Island. https://www.hvshome.com/ @hvshome in Instagram.

Kubechi



Kubechi is a Nigerian fashion brand out of Lagos Nigeria owned by Hope Monye. You can find them on Instagram @kubechi_official or visit their website www.kubechi.com. I particularly love their silk palazzo set. I have one in blue. It’s beautiful and the material is soft and luxurious. The brand has ready-wear and made-to-order pieces for women. Love this Made in Nigeria brand.

Empire by Jane



Empire by Jane is a locally made and inspired soft home goods and gifts company owned by Joanna Boer, she is from Trinidad and Tobago and has lived in Lagos for ten years. The company has a refreshing take on textiles and cultural accessories for home and personal use. Locally made and inspired soft home goods and gifts. You can check them out on Instagram @empirejane or www.empirebyjane.com