Small business Saturday

Small businesses are the backbone of our economies. In Nigeria, SMEs contribute 48% of national GDP account for 96% of businesses and 84% of employment. This column celebrates small businesses and helps you discover businesses you can support.

Aralia Flowers



Are you looking for fresh flowers for yourself or a loved one? Aralia flowers will put a smile on anyone’s face. Aralia, by nature, offers many services, including floral arrangements, bouquets, landscape design, maintenance, stonework, outdoor lighting, water features, indoor plants, patio arrangements, and more. You can check out their beautiful flowers in Nigeria here: http://www.araliabynature.com/about-us/.

Zephans and Co



It is a favorite for women’s fashion in Nigeria and the diaspora. Zephans and co is a ready-to-wear brand for women a. All pieces are made with love in Lagos. They recently collaborated with actress Osas Ighodaro, and the pieces are beautiful. The pieces are reasonably affordable and are made in Nigeria, which we love.

Almost every woman in Lagos owns a Zephans and co piece, and you should too. http://zephansandco.com/item-category/osas-ighodaro-x-zephans-co/

Byote



Byote is a Made in Nigeria brand owned by Violet Addy, a millennial entrepreneur. The brand extracts natural essential oils in Nigeria to create easy-to-use body care products. The company includes hand cream, coconut oil, neem oil, and baobab oil. The packaging is clean and straightforward, which is a nice touch to the carefully created product. I love the hand cream and body oils, which keep skin thoroughly moisture.

Kene Rapu



A made in Nigeria shoe brand that makes beautiful bright, and African-inspired shoes and accessories for both men and women for world consumption. Established in 2011, Kene Rapu is considered the No.1 Nigerian footwear brand is championing local production. You can check out their products here:

