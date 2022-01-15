Shrimp Scampi

Ingredients

Kosher salt

12 ounces linguine

1 1/4 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

5 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/3 cup dry white wine

Juice of 1/2 lemon, plus wedges for serving

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh parsley

Directions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the linguine and cook as the label directs. Reserve 1 cup cooking water, then drain.

Meanwhile, season the shrimp with salt. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes and cook until the garlic is just golden, 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Add the shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally, until pink and just cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Remove the shrimp to a plate. Add the wine and lemon juice to the skillet and simmer until slightly reduced, 2 minutes.

Return the shrimp and any juices from the plate to the skillet along with the linguine, butter and 1/2 cup of the reserved cooking water.

Continue to cook, tossing, until the butter is melted and the shrimp is hot, about 2 minutes, adding more of the reserved cooking water as needed. Season with salt; stir in the parsley. Serve with lemon wedges.