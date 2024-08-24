Shady Blue explores life, love, essence of time in new EP

Folashade Aboderin, United Kingdom-based Nigerian soulful singer, popularly known as Shady Blue, has finally completed and released her highly anticipated new EP entitled “Pain Away.”

According to the Afrocentric soulful sensation, the new work, released on August 15, captures Shady Blue’s exploration of themes such as love, life, and the essence of time, reflecting her deep, soulful journey.

Shady Blue expressed confidence that the EP will captivate her audiences and lovers of good music. She hinted that the new work is available on all major streaming platforms.

As a proud African committed to Nigerian culture through her musical experience, Shady Blue noted that the 5-track collection fully blends English, Yoruba, and Pidgin English.

Speaking about the five tracks of the EP, Shady Blue noted that the first track, entitled “One Life,” is an inspiring anthem reminding people to live fully and cherish every moment.

“The second track, “Always on My Mind,” is a heartfelt ballad reflecting on enduring love and cherished memories, while the third track, which is the EP’s title track, “Pain Away,” is a soulful plea for solace and healing, underscored by rhythmic Afrocentric beats.

“Track 4, initially titled ‘Get Down,’ is now named ‘Sooner.’ ‘Sooner’ is an upbeat anthem that encourages listeners to embrace joy and dance without hesitation. Shady Blue emphasizes happiness, energy, and living in the moment, urging everyone to let loose and enjoy themselves. The lyrics celebrate dancing together, high energy, and the vibrancy of life.”

The last track is ‘Ife Gbono,’ a vibrant fusion celebrating the warmth and intensity of love.

“Pain Away is a deeply personal project that reflects on how time influences our lives and relationships. Each song is a journey through emotions that define our existence, from the joy of love to the pain of loss, all underscored by the relentless passage of time. I wanted to create music that speaks to the heart and soul, transcending language and cultural barriers,” she added.