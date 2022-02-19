Scrambled eggs with smoked salmon

Ingredients

1/4 pound sliced smoked salmon

12 eggs

1/2 cup heavy cream

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons butter

12 to 15 blades of fresh chives, finely chopped

Read also: Christmas: Big gain for poultry farmers as prices of chicken soar

Directions

Reserve 2 slices of salmon for garnish. Chop the remaining salmon into very small pieces.

Whisk your eggs and cream together. Add 1/2 of your chopped chives and season eggs with salt and pepper. Preheat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Melt butter in the pan and add eggs. Scramble eggs with a wooden spoon. Do not cook eggs until dry. When eggs have come together but remain wet, stir in chopped salmon. Remove pan from the stove and place on a trivet. Garnish the eggs with remaining salmon and chives and serve right out of the warm pan.