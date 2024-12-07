Saïd Business School launches Oxford Saïd MBA Alumni Council with historic Nigerian appointment

The Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford proudly announces the establishment of the Oxford Saïd MBA Alumni Council (OSMAC), an innovative initiative designed to deepen ties between the School and its global alumni network. This groundbreaking effort focuses specifically on engaging alumni who have graduated within five years of completing their MBA, a demographic critical to shaping the School’s future trajectory.

OSMAC aims to foster collaboration, mentorship, and community-building among over 27,000 graduates spread across 159 countries, ensuring that recent alumni remain integral to the School’s mission and ongoing success.

A significant milestone in this initiative is the appointment of Chibueze Ewuzie as the Council’s inaugural Co-Chair. Ewuzie, a distinguished leader and advocate for fostering diversity and inclusion in global business, makes history as the first Nigerian to hold this prestigious position. His leadership represents a powerful step forward in championing the School’s commitment to inclusivity and global representation.

The Oxford Saïd MBA Alumni Council will serve as a bridge between the School and its vibrant alumni community, offering opportunities to connect, contribute, and collaborate on initiatives that advance the School’s impact worldwide.

Dean of Saïd Business School, Professor Soumitra Dutta, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “The launch of OSMAC is a testament to the strength of our alumni network and their dedication to driving global change. The appointment of Chibueze Ewuzie as Co-Chair reflects the diversity and leadership that define Oxford Saïd.”

Ewuzie expressed his gratitude, saying, “It is an honor to serve as the first Co-Chair of the Oxford Saïd MBA Alumni Council. I look forward to working with alumni and the School to create meaningful opportunities that inspire and empower our global community.”

This launch marks a new chapter for the Saïd Business School, reinforcing its commitment to cultivating an engaged and impactful alumni network while highlighting the growing influence of its graduates on the global stage.

Lehlé Balde Life & Culture

